DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

News - Article

Additional Channels Added to Robust MyFree DIRECTV Lineup

Share
Additional Channels Added to Robust MyFree DIRECTV Lineup

DIRECTV has launched eight new channels, expanding an already impressive lineup. Each channel offers a unique focus, catering to a variety of interests, including food, film, crime, travel and more. The new channels are Drool, Hipstr, GoTraveler, America’s Test Kitchen, MagellanTV Now, True Crime Now, History & Warfare Now, and Space Science Now. Below, you can find more details about these FAST channels and how to access them on DIRECTV.

Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV to watch free TV right now!

Watch Free TV

Drool – Ch. 4356

Drool.jpg

Tune in to Drool and enjoy a delicious offering of shows from celebrity chefs, best-selling cookbook authors, and global culinary adventurers served up in a first of its kind Web meets TV fusion. Find Drool on Ch. 4356 on DIRECTV

HIPSTR – Ch. 4545

Hipster.jpg

Hipstr serves up the weirdest and wildest content your friends haven’t heard of yet. Step outside your basic bubble and dive into a world of alternative entertainment. Find HIPSTR on DIRECTV on Ch. 4545.

GoTraveler – Ch. 4388

Gotraveler.png

Want to see the world without ever leaving your living room? Take a virtual passport to explore new cultures, foods, and adventures with GoTraveler. Find GoTraveler on DIRECTV on Ch. 4388

America’s Test Kitchen – Ch. 4357

AmericasTestKitchen.jpg

America’s Test Kitchen’s mission is to test recipes over and over again until we understand how and why they work and until they arrive at the best version. Find America’s Test Kitchen on DIRECTV on Ch. 4357

MagellanTV Now – Ch. 4482

Magellantv.jpg

Explore the rich and dramatic stories of real life, from the discoveries of science that shape our lives to the majesty of nature, and the people and events that shaped history. Find MagellanTV on DIRECTV on Ch. 4482. 

True Crime Now – Ch. 4274

TrueCrimeNow.jpg

Witness the drama of real life: the quest for justice and the nature of the criminal mind. Track famous unsolved cases and learn how detectives use hidden clues to bring crimes into the open.  Find True Crime Now on DIRECTV on Ch. 4274. 

History & Warfare Now – Ch. 4486

HistoryWarfare.jpg

History buff or not, wonder why leaders and soldiers pick up arms to fight, the technologies that have determined outcomes, the tragedies and triumphs of history’s great battles? History & Warfare Now will give you the details. Find History & Warfare Now on DIRECTV on Ch. 4486. 

Space Science Now – Ch. 4476

SpaceScience.jpg

Journey to the deepest reaches of space. Dive into the mysterious physics of quantum realms. Fly with astronauts into hostile extraterrestrial realms with Space Science Now. Find Space Science Now on DIRECTV on Ch. 4476. 

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Start watching these great free channels and over 70 more on MyFree DIRECTV in just a few easy steps.

  1. Visit the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV
  2. Fill in your email
  3. Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet
  4. Start watching MyFree DIRECTV right away 

Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV to watch free TV right now!

Watch Free TV

Share
Promo

More Like This

Compelling, Curated Programming on MyFree DIRECTV Available More Widely Starting Today
News

Compelling, Curated Programming on MyFree DIRECTV Available More Widely Starting Today

DIRECTV Makes Upgrades to User Interface for Gemini Users
News

DIRECTV Makes Upgrades to User Interface for Gemini Users

DIRECTV Streamlines Elections Coverage for Customers with DIRECTV Devices
News

DIRECTV Streamlines Elections Coverage for Customers with DIRECTV Devices

DIRECTV Adds 8 New Channels to Diverse Lineup
News

DIRECTV Adds 8 New Channels to Diverse Lineup

DIRECTV to Unveil MyFree DIRECTV This November
News

DIRECTV to Unveil MyFree DIRECTV This November