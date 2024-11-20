Additional Channels Added to Robust MyFree DIRECTV Lineup

DIRECTV has launched eight new channels, expanding an already impressive lineup. Each channel offers a unique focus, catering to a variety of interests, including food, film, crime, travel and more. The new channels are Drool, Hipstr, GoTraveler, America’s Test Kitchen, MagellanTV Now, True Crime Now, History & Warfare Now, and Space Science Now. Below, you can find more details about these FAST channels and how to access them on DIRECTV.

Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV to watch free TV right now!

Tune in to Drool and enjoy a delicious offering of shows from celebrity chefs, best-selling cookbook authors, and global culinary adventurers served up in a first of its kind Web meets TV fusion. Find Drool on Ch. 4356 on DIRECTV.

Hipstr serves up the weirdest and wildest content your friends haven’t heard of yet. Step outside your basic bubble and dive into a world of alternative entertainment. Find HIPSTR on DIRECTV on Ch. 4545.

Want to see the world without ever leaving your living room? Take a virtual passport to explore new cultures, foods, and adventures with GoTraveler. Find GoTraveler on DIRECTV on Ch. 4388.

America’s Test Kitchen’s mission is to test recipes over and over again until we understand how and why they work and until they arrive at the best version. Find America’s Test Kitchen on DIRECTV on Ch. 4357.

Explore the rich and dramatic stories of real life, from the discoveries of science that shape our lives to the majesty of nature, and the people and events that shaped history. Find MagellanTV on DIRECTV on Ch. 4482.

Witness the drama of real life: the quest for justice and the nature of the criminal mind. Track famous unsolved cases and learn how detectives use hidden clues to bring crimes into the open. Find True Crime Now on DIRECTV on Ch. 4274.

History buff or not, wonder why leaders and soldiers pick up arms to fight, the technologies that have determined outcomes, the tragedies and triumphs of history’s great battles? History & Warfare Now will give you the details. Find History & Warfare Now on DIRECTV on Ch. 4486.

Journey to the deepest reaches of space. Dive into the mysterious physics of quantum realms. Fly with astronauts into hostile extraterrestrial realms with Space Science Now. Find Space Science Now on DIRECTV on Ch. 4476.

