Ready to up your kitchen game and impress your friends and family with some tasty new culinary concoctions and cocktails? America’s Test Kitchen has been schooling aspiring home chefs in the latest and greatest in cooking for nearly three decades.

Now, you can watch America's Test Kitchen anytime, absolutely free!

How to Watch ‘America’s Test Kitchen’ on DIRECTV

You can watch America’s Test Kitchen 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4357.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

If you're ready to start watching free TV, you're in luck!

Start watching Ameica's Test Kitchen by tuning in to Channel 4357.

That's right: it really is that easy.

Top Episodes of ‘America’s Test Kitchen’

Now that you know how to get started with MyFree DIRECTV, check out some of the most watched episodes of America’s Test Kitchen to add to your watch list!

‘Pork and Apples’ (Season 25, Episode 1)

This episode features host Julia Collin Davison preparing Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte with Caramelized Onions. Additionally, test cook Erica Turner makes Double-Apple Bread Pudding, offering viewers a delightful combination of savory and sweet dishes.

‘Chicken on the Grill’ (Season 25, Episode 2)

Test cook Dan Souza demonstrates how to grill Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa (Grill-Roasted Chicken), while test cook Lan Lam prepares Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay. The episode also includes equipment reviews of countertop ice makers.

‘Savory Pies’ (Season 25, Episode 7)

Hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster make a simple Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie. Science expert Dan Souza demonstrates the absorptive power of eggplant, and test cook Joe Gitter prepares a British classic, Fisherman’s Pie.

‘Mediterranean Seafood’ (Season 24, Episode 26)

Test cook Becky Hays prepares Pan-Roasted Cod with Green Olive, Almond, and Orange Relish. The episode also includes reviews of infrared thermometers and butter storage containers, along with a recipe for Braised Monkfish with Saffron & Cured Olives.

‘Cast Iron Mornings’ (Season 24, Episode 6)

This episode showcases recipes perfect for breakfast, including Cast-Iron French Toast Casserole and Cast-Iron Caramelized Onion, Pear and Bacon Tart. The cast also reviews the best cast iron skillets and provides tips for their maintenance.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch 'America's Test Kitchen' on TV? You can watch America's Test Kitchen 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4357.

