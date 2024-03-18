Your March Madness Survival Guide: Tips, Tricks, and Exciting TV Deals

As the nation gears up for the frenzy of college hoops action, it’s essential to equip yourself with the ultimate survival guide to make the most out of this thrilling tournament. Whether you’re a seasoned bracketologist or a casual viewer, this guide is your ticket to navigating the insanity like a pro. From game-watching strategies to insider tips on crafting the perfect bracket, we’ve got you covered every step of the way. Plus, we’ve scoured the web to bring you deals on DIRECTV, ensuring you don’t miss a single buzzer-beating moment.

Getting in the Game

With multiple games happening simultaneously and nail-biting finishes around every corner, it’s crucial to have a game plan in place. One tip is to prioritize matchups based on your interests or bracket picks. Keep multiple screens or devices handy to catch all the action and subscribe to DIRECTV for comprehensive coverage you can watch from home or on the go. Additionally, don’t forget to stock up on snacks and beverages to keep you fueled throughout the marathon of basketball madness.

Building Your Bracket

Crafting the perfect bracket is both an art and a science, and while there’s no foolproof formula for success, there are certainly strategies to increase your chances of coming out on top. Start by researching teams’ strengths, weaknesses, and recent performances to inform your picks. Our Power Rankings breakdown may help. Don’t be afraid to trust your gut instincts, but also be prepared for the inevitable upsets that make March Madness so unpredictable. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed, fear not – check out our comprehensive March Madness Watch Guide to find printable brackets and the key info to help you fill out yours.

March Madness Deals

As you immerse yourself in the excitement of March Madness, why not take advantage of timely offers to make this high intensity season even easier to watch.

DIRECTV

When you get DIRECTV ahead of (or during) March Madness, you’ll get a little something extra so you can splurge on other things that make watching college basketball – and all your other favorite sports – even better.

Act now – watch the big tournament action and score a $200 reward card. And you could even get seven months of Sports Pack on us. Find out how.

DIRECTV STREAM

When watching on as many screens as possible is part of your technique, DIRECTV STREAM allows the most concurrent in-home streams. Catch all of your key moments with no annual contract and on top of that, you can take save some money on your first three months of service – and get even more sports.

DIRECTV STREAM has every buzzer-beating, bracket-busting moment of the big dance. Watch all the tournament games with DIRECTV STREAM and save $30*

New subscribers also get a month of Sports Pack on us.

Stay Informed During March Madness

As we make our way through Selection Sunday, the Sweet 16, Elite 8 and Final Four, remember that preparation is key to surviving and thriving during March Madness.

Key college football and March Madness reading:

