2025 Leagues Cup Schedule & How to Watch

The 2025 Leagues Cup marks the fifth edition of this exciting international club soccer tournament that brings together the best of Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX. Running from July 29th to August 31st, 2025, this competition continues to showcase the highest level of soccer talent across North America.

Here’s your guide to keeping up with the Leagues Cup tournament in 2025, from how to watch games live to the match schedule and more.

What is the Leagues Cup?

The Leagues Cup is an international club soccer tournament featuring teams from both Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX, Mexico’s top professional soccer league. This prestigious competition serves as a bridge between North American soccer leagues, creating thrilling matchups and determining continental representation in future tournaments.

How to Watch the 2025 Leagues Cup

Fans can stream every match in the 2025 Leagues Cup tournament live on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV or DIRECTV. Learn more about how to get MLS Season Pass from DIRECTV here!

For fans without MLS Season Pass, select matches will be available to watch live on FS1, Univision (DIRECTV channel 402) and TUDN (channel 464).

Key Tournament Dates

Phase One Conclusion : August 7, 2025

: August 7, 2025 Knockout Phase Begin : August 19, 2025

: August 19, 2025 Championship Final: August 31, 2025

2025 New Tournament Format

The 2025 Leagues Cup features 36 teams competing in a two-phase format designed to maximize competitive balance and excitement:

Participating Teams

All 18 Liga MX clubs will participate

will participate Top 18 MLS teams based on 2024 MLS Cup playoff qualification

based on 2024 MLS Cup playoff qualification Special note: San Diego FC replaces Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who withdrew to compete in two other cup competitions in 2025

Competition Structure

League Phase: Also known as phase one, teams are divided into leagues where MLS clubs face Liga MX opponents exclusively. This cross-league format ensures every match features international competition from the start.

During phase one, teams receive three points for a win in regulation time, two points for a win via penalty shootout and one point for a loss in penalty shootout. This phase runs from July 29th to August 7th.

Knockout Phase: The top four teams from each league during phase one advance to the elimination rounds, consisting of:

Quarterfinals (August 19-20)

Semi-finals (August 26-27)

Third-place playoff (August 31)

Final (August 31)

The Quarterfinal bracket will match the remaining teams up, with MLS 1 vs. Liga MX 4, MLS 2 vs. Liga MX 3, MLS 3 vs. Liga MX 2, MLS 4 vs. Liga MX 1.

What Do You Get for Winning the Leagues Cup?

The stakes are high, as the top 3 clubs from Leagues Cup 2025 will earn qualification spots for the prestigious CONCACAF Champions Cup, providing a direct pathway to continental competition. The club that wins the Leagues Cup championship qualifies directly into the Concacaf Champion Cup Round of 16.

Complete Leagues Cup 2025 Schedule & Scores

Check out the full Leagues Cup match schedule right here:

Phase Stage Dates League Stage Match Day 1 July 29-31, 2025 Match Day 2 August 1-3, 2025 Match Day 3 August 5-7, 2025 Knockout Stage Quarterfinals August 19-20, 2025 Semifinals August 26-27, 2025 Third Place Playoff & Final August 31, 2025

Here is a look at the full results of Phase One of the Leagues Cup as of August 6th:

Match Day Match Up Score 1 Toluca vs Columbus Crew 2-2 (4–2 p) 1 UANL vs Houston Dynamo FC 1-1 (5–3 p) 1 Los Angeles FC vs Mazatlán 1-1 (10–11 p) 1 CF Montréal vs León 1-1 (7–6 p) 1 New York City FC vs Puebla 0-3 1 Pachuca vs San Diego FC 3-2 1 Necaxa vs Atlanta United FC 3-1 1 Inter Miami CF vs Atlas 2-1 1 Minnesota United FC vs Querétaro 3-1 1 UNAM vs Orlando City SC 1-1 (4–3 p) 1 Portland Timbers vs Atlético San Luis 4-0 1 América vs Real Salt Lake 2-2 (1–3 p) 1 Monterrey vs FC Cincinnati 2-3 1 Charlotte FC vs Juárez 1-4 1 Colorado Rapids vs Santos Laguna 2-1 1 LA Galaxy vs Tijuana 5-2 1 Guadalajara vs New York Red Bulls 0-1 1 Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders FC 0-7

Match Day Match Up Score 2 Columbus Crew vs Puebla 3-1 2 Houston Dynamo FC vs Mazatlán 0-2 2 Los Angeles FC vs Pachuca 1-1 (4–2 p) 2 Toluca vs CF Montréal 2-1 2 New York City FC vs León 2-0 2 UANL vs San Diego FC 2-1 2 UNAM vs Atlanta United FC 3-2 2 Inter Miami CF vs Necaxa 2-2 (5–4 p) 2 América vs Minnesota United FC 3-3 (8–7 p) 2 Orlando City SC vs Atlas 2-1 2 Portland Timbers vs Querétaro 1-1 (4–3 p) 2 Real Salt Lake vs Atlético San Luis 2-2 (1–4 p) 2 FC Cincinnati vs Juárez 2-2 (3–4 p) 2 Guadalajara vs Charlotte FC 2-2 (4–2 p) 2 Colorado Rapids vs Tijuana 1-1 (4–3 p) 2 LA Galaxy vs Cruz Azul 1-1 (7–8 p) 2 Monterrey vs New York Red Bulls 1–1 (5–3 p) 2 Seattle Sounders FC vs Santos Laguna 2-1

Match Day Match Up Score 3 Columbus Crew vs León 1-0 3 Houston Dynamo FC vs Pachuca 1-2 3 UANL vs Los Angeles FC 1-2 3 CF Montréal vs Puebla 3 Toluca vs New York City FC 2-1 3 Mazatlán vs San Diego FC 3 Atlanta United FC vs Atlas 3 Inter Miami CF vs UNAM 3 Minnesota United FC vs Atlético San Luis 3 Orlando City SC vs Necaxa 3 América vs Portland Timbers 3 Real Salt Lake vs Querétaro 3 Seattle Sounders FC vs Tijuana 3 FC Cincinnati vs Guadalajara 3 Charlotte FC vs Colorado Rapids 3 Monterrey vs Cruz Azul 3 LA Galaxy vs Santos Laguna 3 New York Red Bulls vs Juárez

Leagues Cup 2025 Groups

Here are the groups for the 2025 League Cup tournament. Each group, East and West, consist of both MLS clubs and LIGA MX clubs and were determined based on performance and geography, and separated into tiers based on a consensus ranking:

Eastern clubs

Rank Tier Team League 2 Tier 1 Inter Miami CF MLS 4 Columbus Crew 11 FC Cincinnati 3 Toluca Liga MX 8 Monterrey 12 UNAM 14 Tier 2 Guadalajara Liga MX 27 León 16 Orlando City SC MLS 18 Charlotte FC 19 New York City FC 28 Necaxa Liga MX 22 Tier 3 New York Red Bulls MLS 25 CF Montréal 29 Atlanta United FC 30 Atlas Liga MX 32 Juárez 35 Puebla

Western clubs

Rank Tier Team League 1 Tier 1 Cruz Azul Liga MX 5 UANL 9 América 6 Los Angeles FC MLS 7 LA Galaxy 10 Real Salt Lake 13 Tier 2 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 15 Houston Dynamo FC 17 Minnesota United FC 23 Atlético San Luis Liga MX 24 Tijuana 26 Pachuca 20 Tier 3 Colorado Rapids MLS 21 Portland Timbers 36 San Diego FC 31 Querétaro Liga MX 33 Mazatlán 34 Santos Laguna

Leagues Cup 2025 Venues and Stadiums

The Leagues Cup is held across 21 stadiums in the United States and Canada. They include:

Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, California

BMO Stadium – Los Angeles, California

Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, California

PayPal Park – San Jose, California

DICK’S Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, Colorado

Chase Stadium – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, Florida

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

SeatGeek Stadium – Bridgeview, Illinois

Allianz Field – Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sports Illustrated Stadium – Harrison, New Jersey

Yankee Stadium – The Bronx, New York

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina

TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio

Lower.com Field – Columbus, Ohio

Providence Park – Portland, Oregon

Q2 Stadium – Austin, Texas

Shell Energy Stadium – Houston, Texas

America First Field – Sandy, Utah

Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington

Stade Saputo – Montréal, Québec

Stream MLS & International Soccer All Year Long

Frequently Asked Questions How to watch the Leagues Cup in the US? All matches are streaming on MLS Season Pass, which you can access via Apple TV or DIRECTV. Fans can watch select Leagues Cup games on FOX Sports via FS1, Univision (DIRECTV channel 402) and TUDN (channel 464). What is the new format for Leagues Cup 2025? The 2025 Leagues Cup features 36 teams (18 for LIGA MX and the top 18 from the MLS) competing in a two-phase format consisting of league phase and knockout rounds.

