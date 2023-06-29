Part action-thriller, part science fiction and total hit British show, The Lazarus Project has finally made it across the pond, and it is very exciting.

Originally airing on Sky Studios and created by Urban Myth Films, TNT acquired the 2022 show for U.S. audiences. The first of eight episodes aired on Sunday, June 4, and those who tuned in are likely already itching for more.

In this post, we’ll take you through an overview of the show as well as share what to expect for the remaining episodes of the first season.

And with DIRECTV, you can watch the remaining episodes of The Lazarus Project on TNT at 9 p.m. ET/PT. And to make sure you keep up with the episodes, remember to record the series to your DIRECTV Genie.

You can also utilize DIRECTV’s 72-Hour Lookback feature which allows you to watch programs that aired on certain networks, TNT being one of them.

Don’t miss another episode. Get DIRECTV today!

WHAT IS ‘THE LAZARUS PROJECT’?

This will be a general overview of the series’ first episode, so don’t worry about spoilers ahead!

You may have heard the name Lazarus before as a man who – according to the New Testament – was brought back to life after being dead for four days.

So, while the name may give you a hint about the show’s plot, it doesn’t get at the full picture. The full picture also has influences from movies like Groundhog Day, Back to the Future and The Truman Show. Not to mention lots of real-world influences (i.e., a global pandemic and threats of nuclear war).

The show follows George Addo as he begins to experience something strange: he has woken up to a day he already had – 6 months prior. From there we learn along with George about time jumps, and his special ability to remember those jumps through space and time.

When George meets the other members of the Lazarus Project – a group tasked with turning back time to avoid world-ending catastrophes – some things start coming together, while more things start to fall apart.

Can George save himself from the challenges he is facing? More importantly, can the mysterious group who call themselves the Lazarus Project save everyone else from eternal doom?

Watch it on TNT every Sunday to find out!

WHEN DO NEW EPISODES AIR?

New episodes of the series will be released on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET for a total of eight episodes. Each episode will last about 45 minutes.

WHO is in the CAST?

In a story with as many heavy topics as this one, casting is extremely important, as the wrong choice can leave viewers with a sense of incompleteness, or worse, insincerity. Lucky for us and The Lazarus Project, creator Joe Barton’s cast picks turned out to be just what the show needed.

Paapa Essiedu as George

Charly Clive as George’s partner, Sarah

Anjli Mohindra as Archie

Tom Burke as Rebrov

Caroline Quentin as Wes

Rudi Dharmalingam as Shiv

WILL THERE BE A SECOND SEASON?

European TV network Sky Studios recently announced that the show would be returning for a second season in 2023. Keep in mind, it’ll likely take at least a few months for the new season to be available to U.S. audiences.

About the second season, Barton said:

“We are thrilled at the success of series one and at Sky’s recommission… We have bold and ambitious plans for series two which will reunite all our characters in more thrilling and mind-bending adventures.”

We haven’t even finished the first season and we’re already looking forward to the second!

WATCH ‘THE LAZARUS PROJECT’ ON TNT WITH DIRECTV

Catch up on the first few episodes of the show online or on TV with DIRECTV and remember to record the rest of the season to your DVR.

If you don’t have DIRECTV yet, now’s the time to switch! For a limited time, you can ditch your old TV provider and get a $200 Visa gift card when you sign up for DIRECTV via the Internet or Satellite.

Plus, you get a guaranteed price lock for two years. It doesn’t get much better than that!

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."