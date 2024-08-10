Recap: DIRECTV premieres early screening of ‘Triumph: Jesse Owen and the Berlin Olympics’ to celebrate Juneteenth

Jesse Owens’ legendary footsteps echoed once again as People of DIRECTV Black Council and THE HISTORY CHANNEL proudly presented an exclusive early screening of Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics to commemorate Juneteenth. The two-hour documentary was executive produced by LeBron James & Maverick Carter’s storytelling brand UNINTERRUPTED and directed By Two-Time Emmy® Nominee Andre Gaines.

Streamed online, the film highlighted Owens’ ground-breaking achievements at the 1936 Berlin Olympics and his profound influence on sports and civil rights. The screening was followed by a dynamic virtual discussion hosted by Kelsei Wharton and a distinguished panel. The conversation explored Owens’ extraordinary Olympic journey, emphasizing his enduring legacy and the challenges he overcame.

Other Juneteenth Celebration Events

DIRECTV marked Juneteenth with a vibrant celebration featuring virtual and in-person events, drawing over 150+ attendees.

The day commenced with an enlightening Allyship Workshop, hosted by Dionna Prentice-Burwell, focusing on the meaning and fostering of allyship in the workplace. This was followed by Connected Conversations, led by Chris Reed, delving into the contemporary Black identity and experience in today’s society.

“One of DIRECTV’s strategic initiatives is employee engagement, specifically enabling us to engage in meaningful ways. Planning Juneteenth on behalf of People of DIRECTV Black Council was just that for me and our committee, a way to give back, connect, and educate our community at DIRECTV. Our employee resource group empowers…” Lauren Satterfield, Customer Care Operations Director and Communications Chair for the DIRECTV Black Council and main organizer for Juneteenth.

Why Juneteenth?

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery and is celebrated as Black America’s true Independence Day. The day is an important reminder of the struggles of African Americans and their descendants, the progress made toward racial equality, and the continuous need to remove systemic barriers, and uplift and support Black communities and voices.