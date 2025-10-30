Hockey is famous for its practice of chirping, where players get as creative as possible when talking smack to each other on the ice. Chirping is a time-honored tradition in the NHL and a great tactic for getting under your opponents’ skin and throwing them off their game.
Fantasy hockey, naturally, involves plenty of chirping, and one of the best places to do that is right in the name of your own team. One of the surest ways to get under the skin of the other managers in your league is to put that top player you drafted — and that they wanted — on full display by coming up with a clever player-based pun for your team’s name.
With over 700 active NHLers out there across the league’s 32 teams, there’s no shortage of inspiration, but if you’re looking for a little help, here’s a collection of more than 150 fantasy hockey team names based on some of the most recognizable players in professional ice hockey.
Don’t forget, you can watch NHL hockey all season long on DIRECTV with NHL® CENTER ICE®.
Best Fantasy Hockey Team Names
Here are 150+ options for your fantasy hockey team name that will have your league mates rolling on the floor laughing, all based on active NHL players.
Connor Bedard
- Bedard to the Bone
- The Bedard Identity
- Bedard Knock Life
- Bedardvark
- Breaking Bedard
Connor McDavid
- McDavid Copperfield
- Full McDavid Jacket
- McDavid Blaine
- Keeping Up with the McDavids
Leon Draisaitl
- All Drai’d Out
- Draisaitl in Relief
- The Leon King
Cale Makar
- Holy Makaroni
- Makar My Words
- Makaroni & Cheese
- License to Cale
- Cale Force Winds
- D’Yer Makar
- Dude, Where’s Makar?
David Pastrňák
- Pasta La Vista
- Pasta Your Prime
- Al Dente Dangles
- Pasta Your Bedtime
- Impasta Syndrome
Auston Matthews
- Auston Powers
- Auston Translation
- Auston City Limits
- Auston-tacious
Matthew & Brady Tkachuk
- What the Tkachuk?!
- Tkachuk Norris
- Shut the Tkachuk Up
- Tkachuk & Roll
- The Brady Bunch
- Tkachuk It in the Trash
Mitch Marner
- Mitch Please
- Marner’s Mitchfits
- Mind Your Marners
- Mitch Perfect
Adam Fox
- Fox in the Box
- What the Fox?!
- Fox Trot
- Out-Foxed
Jack & Quinn Hughes
- Quinn It to Win It
- Quinncredible
- Quinn-tessential Defense
- The Hughes Brothers
- Hughes Your Daddy
Kirill Kaprizov
- The Kaprizov’d Crusader
- Kirilluminati
- Kirill Me Softly
- License to Kirill
- Night Kap
Alexander Ovechkin
- Ovi-Course I Scored
- Ovi-Wan Kenobi
- Gr8 Expectations
- The Gr8 Escape
Nathan MacKinnon
- MacKinn’ It to Win It
- McWin-non
- SnackKinnon Time
- Mac to the Future
Igor Shesterkin
- Igor’s Lab
- The Shest is Yet to Come
- Shest-height
- Shest Friends Forever
Clayton Keller
- Keller Instinct
Moritz Seider
- Seider House Rules
- Seider To Side
- Seider Sense
Brayden Point
- Point Break
- Point Taken
- Point Blank
- Zero Point Line
- Points of Interest
Rasmus Dahlin
- Dahlin Out of Favor
- Dahl Out Boy
- Dahlin It In
Dylan Larkin
- Larkin Order
Brad Marchand
- Marchand and Deliver
- Lickin’ My Chops
- Brad to the Bone
Nazem Kadri
- Against All Kadri
- Kadri Gras
- The Kad-ream Team
Aleksander Barkov
- Bark and Bite
- Barkov to the Future
- Barkov at the Moon
- Bark in Business
- Jurassic Barkov
- Barkov Side of the Moon
Jack Eichel
- The Eichel Tower
- Jack of All Trades
Patrick Kane
- Kane You Dig It
- Citizen Kane
- HurriKane Warning
Sidney Crosby
- Bing! Crosby
- Crosby’s Still Gnashin’
Steven Stamkos
- Stam and Deliver
- It’s Stammer Time
Sebastian Aho
- Aho No!
- Aho My God!
- Aho Tuna Sandwich
- Aho New World
Mark Stone
- Stone Cold Mark Stone
- Stone’s Throw
- Rolling Stone
- Sticks n’ Stone
- Stone Age
Anze Kopitar
- Kopi and Paste
Miro Heiskanen
- Heis and Shine
- Puck Heist
- Heiskanen in the Membrane
Mikko Rantanen
- Ty-ranta-saurus Rex
- Ranta Claus
Jamie Benn
- Benn There, Done That
- Benny and the Jets
- Three Day Benn-der
Jordan Staal
- Staal-ing for Time
- Staalwarts
- Staal’in the Show
Artemi Panarin
- Panarin Bread
- Panarin Express
William Nylander
- The End Is Ny(lander)
- Bend The Nylander
Watch NHL Hockey on DIRECTV
Watch your fantasy hockey studs rack up the points by watching NHL games all season long on DIRECTV.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do you come up with a good name for a fantasy hockey team?
The best fantasy hockey teams names are usually humorous or clever in nature, and often based on player names, team names or hockey terms. In leagues where you know your league mates well, you can also aim for light personal jabs or inside jokes.
DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.