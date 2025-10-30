Hockey is famous for its practice of chirping, where players get as creative as possible when talking smack to each other on the ice. Chirping is a time-honored tradition in the NHL and a great tactic for getting under your opponents’ skin and throwing them off their game.

Fantasy hockey, naturally, involves plenty of chirping, and one of the best places to do that is right in the name of your own team. One of the surest ways to get under the skin of the other managers in your league is to put that top player you drafted — and that they wanted — on full display by coming up with a clever player-based pun for your team’s name.

With over 700 active NHLers out there across the league’s 32 teams, there’s no shortage of inspiration, but if you’re looking for a little help, here’s a collection of more than 150 fantasy hockey team names based on some of the most recognizable players in professional ice hockey.

Best Fantasy Hockey Team Names

Here are 150+ options for your fantasy hockey team name that will have your league mates rolling on the floor laughing, all based on active NHL players.

Connor Bedard

Bedard to the Bone

The Bedard Identity

Bedard Knock Life

Bedardvark

Breaking Bedard

Connor McDavid

McDavid Copperfield

Full McDavid Jacket

McDavid Blaine

Keeping Up with the McDavids

Leon Draisaitl

All Drai’d Out

Draisaitl in Relief

The Leon King

Cale Makar

Holy Makaroni

Makar My Words

Makaroni & Cheese

License to Cale

Cale Force Winds

D’Yer Makar

Dude, Where’s Makar?

David Pastrňák

Pasta La Vista

Pasta Your Prime

Al Dente Dangles

Pasta Your Bedtime

Impasta Syndrome

Auston Matthews

Auston Powers

Auston Translation

Auston City Limits

Auston-tacious

Matthew & Brady Tkachuk

What the Tkachuk?!

Tkachuk Norris

Shut the Tkachuk Up

Tkachuk & Roll

The Brady Bunch

Tkachuk It in the Trash

Mitch Marner

Mitch Please

Marner’s Mitchfits

Mind Your Marners

Mitch Perfect

Adam Fox

Fox in the Box

What the Fox?!

Fox Trot

Out-Foxed

Jack & Quinn Hughes

Quinn It to Win It

Quinncredible

Quinn-tessential Defense

The Hughes Brothers

Hughes Your Daddy

Kirill Kaprizov

The Kaprizov’d Crusader

Kirilluminati

Kirill Me Softly

License to Kirill

Night Kap

Alexander Ovechkin

Ovi-Course I Scored

Ovi-Wan Kenobi

Gr8 Expectations

The Gr8 Escape

Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinn’ It to Win It

McWin-non

SnackKinnon Time

Mac to the Future

Igor Shesterkin

Igor’s Lab

The Shest is Yet to Come

Shest-height

Shest Friends Forever

Clayton Keller

Keller Instinct

Moritz Seider

Seider House Rules

Seider To Side

Seider Sense

Brayden Point

Point Break

Point Taken

Point Blank

Zero Point Line

Points of Interest

Rasmus Dahlin

Dahlin Out of Favor

Dahl Out Boy

Dahlin It In

Dylan Larkin

Larkin Order

Brad Marchand

Marchand and Deliver

Lickin’ My Chops

Brad to the Bone

Nazem Kadri

Against All Kadri

Kadri Gras

The Kad-ream Team

Aleksander Barkov

Bark and Bite

Barkov to the Future

Barkov at the Moon

Bark in Business

Jurassic Barkov

Barkov Side of the Moon

Jack Eichel

The Eichel Tower

Jack of All Trades

Patrick Kane

Kane You Dig It

Citizen Kane

HurriKane Warning

Sidney Crosby

Bing! Crosby

Crosby’s Still Gnashin’

Steven Stamkos

Stam and Deliver

It’s Stammer Time

Sebastian Aho

Aho No!

Aho My God!

Aho Tuna Sandwich

Aho New World

Mark Stone

Stone Cold Mark Stone

Stone’s Throw

Rolling Stone

Sticks n’ Stone

Stone Age

Anze Kopitar

Kopi and Paste

Miro Heiskanen

Heis and Shine

Puck Heist

Heiskanen in the Membrane

Mikko Rantanen

Ty-ranta-saurus Rex

Ranta Claus

Jamie Benn

Benn There, Done That

Benny and the Jets

Three Day Benn-der

Jordan Staal

Staal-ing for Time

Staalwarts

Staal’in the Show

Artemi Panarin

Panarin Bread

Panarin Express

William Nylander

The End Is Ny(lander)

Bend The Nylander

Frequently Asked Questions How do you come up with a good name for a fantasy hockey team? The best fantasy hockey teams names are usually humorous or clever in nature, and often based on player names, team names or hockey terms. In leagues where you know your league mates well, you can also aim for light personal jabs or inside jokes.

