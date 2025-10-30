DIRECTV support icon

Sports - Article

150+ Funny Names for Your Fantasy Hockey Team

Hockey is famous for its practice of chirping, where players get as creative as possible when talking smack to each other on the ice. Chirping is a time-honored tradition in the NHL and a great tactic for getting under your opponents’ skin and throwing them off their game.

Fantasy hockey, naturally, involves plenty of chirping, and one of the best places to do that is right in the name of your own team. One of the surest ways to get under the skin of the other managers in your league is to put that top player you drafted — and that they wanted — on full display by coming up with a clever player-based pun for your team’s name.

With over 700 active NHLers out there across the league’s 32 teams, there’s no shortage of inspiration, but if you’re looking for a little help, here’s a collection of more than 150 fantasy hockey team names based on some of the most recognizable players in professional ice hockey.

Don’t forget, you can watch NHL hockey all season long on DIRECTV with NHL® CENTER ICE®.

Shop Packages

Best Fantasy Hockey Team Names

Here are 150+ options for your fantasy hockey team name that will have your league mates rolling on the floor laughing, all based on active NHL players.

Connor Bedard

  • Bedard to the Bone
  • The Bedard Identity
  • Bedard Knock Life
  • Bedardvark
  • Breaking Bedard

Connor McDavid

  • McDavid Copperfield
  • Full McDavid Jacket
  • McDavid Blaine
  • Keeping Up with the McDavids

Leon Draisaitl

  • All Drai’d Out
  • Draisaitl in Relief
  • The Leon King

Cale Makar

  • Holy Makaroni
  • Makar My Words
  • Makaroni & Cheese
  • License to Cale
  • Cale Force Winds
  • D’Yer Makar
  • Dude, Where’s Makar?

David Pastrňák

  • Pasta La Vista
  • Pasta Your Prime
  • Al Dente Dangles
  • Pasta Your Bedtime
  • Impasta Syndrome

Auston Matthews

  • Auston Powers
  • Auston Translation
  • Auston City Limits
  • Auston-tacious

Matthew & Brady Tkachuk

  • What the Tkachuk?!
  • Tkachuk Norris
  • Shut the Tkachuk Up
  • Tkachuk & Roll
  • The Brady Bunch
  • Tkachuk It in the Trash

Mitch Marner

  • Mitch Please
  • Marner’s Mitchfits
  • Mind Your Marners
  • Mitch Perfect

Adam Fox

  • Fox in the Box
  • What the Fox?!
  • Fox Trot
  • Out-Foxed

Jack & Quinn Hughes

  • Quinn It to Win It
  • Quinncredible
  • Quinn-tessential Defense
  • The Hughes Brothers
  • Hughes Your Daddy

Kirill Kaprizov

  • The Kaprizov’d Crusader
  • Kirilluminati
  • Kirill Me Softly
  • License to Kirill
  • Night Kap

Alexander Ovechkin

  • Ovi-Course I Scored
  • Ovi-Wan Kenobi
  • Gr8 Expectations
  • The Gr8 Escape

Nathan MacKinnon

  • MacKinn’ It to Win It
  • McWin-non
  • SnackKinnon Time
  • Mac to the Future

Igor Shesterkin

  • Igor’s Lab
  • The Shest is Yet to Come
  • Shest-height
  • Shest Friends Forever

Clayton Keller

  • Keller Instinct

Moritz Seider

  • Seider House Rules
  • Seider To Side
  • Seider Sense

Brayden Point

  • Point Break
  • Point Taken
  • Point Blank
  • Zero Point Line
  • Points of Interest

Rasmus Dahlin

  • Dahlin Out of Favor
  • Dahl Out Boy
  • Dahlin It In

Dylan Larkin

  • Larkin Order

Brad Marchand

  • Marchand and Deliver
  • Lickin’ My Chops
  • Brad to the Bone

Nazem Kadri

  • Against All Kadri
  • Kadri Gras
  • The Kad-ream Team

Aleksander Barkov

  • Bark and Bite
  • Barkov to the Future
  • Barkov at the Moon
  • Bark in Business
  • Jurassic Barkov
  • Barkov Side of the Moon

Jack Eichel

  • The Eichel Tower
  • Jack of All Trades

Patrick Kane

  • Kane You Dig It
  • Citizen Kane
  • HurriKane Warning

Sidney Crosby

  • Bing! Crosby
  • Crosby’s Still Gnashin’

Steven Stamkos

  • Stam and Deliver
  • It’s Stammer Time

Sebastian Aho

  • Aho No!
  • Aho My God!
  • Aho Tuna Sandwich
  • Aho New World

Mark Stone

  • Stone Cold Mark Stone
  • Stone’s Throw
  • Rolling Stone
  • Sticks n’ Stone
  • Stone Age

Anze Kopitar

  • Kopi and Paste

Miro Heiskanen

  • Heis and Shine
  • Puck Heist
  • Heiskanen in the Membrane

Mikko Rantanen

  • Ty-ranta-saurus Rex
  • Ranta Claus

Jamie Benn

  • Benn There, Done That
  • Benny and the Jets
  • Three Day Benn-der

Jordan Staal

  • Staal-ing for Time
  • Staalwarts
  • Staal’in the Show

Artemi Panarin

  • Panarin Bread
  • Panarin Express

William Nylander

  • The End Is Ny(lander)
  • Bend The Nylander

Watch NHL Hockey on DIRECTV

Watch your fantasy hockey studs rack up the points by watching NHL games all season long on DIRECTV.

Shop Packages

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you come up with a good name for a fantasy hockey team?

The best fantasy hockey teams names are usually humorous or clever in nature, and often based on player names, team names or hockey terms. In leagues where you know your league mates well, you can also aim for light personal jabs or inside jokes.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.

