Explore the DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour Schedule

The 2024 DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour is back to take over the summer with six matches between some of the best teams in the world, including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, AC Milan, Manchester City FC and more. The six-game schedule kicks off on Saturday July 27 and closes on Wednesday, August 6.

Explore the full Soccer Champions Tour Schedule 2024 below, and watch them on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Keep checking back to learn more about the DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour throughout the summer.

2024 DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour Schedule:

Date Kickoff Time (ET) Match / Location Where to Watch Sat, Jul 27 6 p.m. Manchester City FC vs. AC Milan Yankee Stadium, New York, NY *Produced in partnership with FC Series ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Tues, Jul 30 7 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Manchester City FC Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL *Produced in partnership with FC Series ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Weds, Jul 31 8:30 p.m. AC Milan vs. Real Madrid FC Soldier Field, Chicago, IL ESPN+ Sat, Aug 3 7 p.m. Real Madrid FC vs. FC Barcelona MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ ESPN+ Tues, Aug 6 7:30 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. AC Milan M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD ESPN+ Tues, Aug 6 7 p.m. Real Madrid FC vs. Chelsea FC Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Frequently Asked Questions What is Soccer Champions Tour? The DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour brings the best soccer clubs together in the United States. The DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour 2024 boasts six games kicking off on July 26. Where to watch Soccer Champions Tour? Watch the DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes or ESPN+. See the full schedule above. How to watch Soccer Champions Tour? You can watch the DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour on DIRECTV, of course. Tune in to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ to watch the six games. See which channels to watch the DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour in the full schedule above.

