Get ready to head back to the funny, irreverent and violent world of Deadpool; but this time, anti-hero worlds collide in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Fans have grown to love the fourth-wall-breaking, foul-mouthed character that is Deadpool. And with the addition of Hugh Jackman’s iconic Wolverine, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to change forever. This R-rated film premieres in theaters on Friday, July 26.

Check out the trailer for the new film now.

When Is The ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Release Date?

Deadpool & Wolverine comes out in theaters on July 26, 2024. Fans can expect the film to be available on Disney+ a few months after its theatrical release.

What is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Going To Be About?

Deadpool & Wolverine is set six years after the events of Deadpool 2. As seen in the trailer, Wade Wilson (Deadpool) is living a quiet life with his time as a mercenary behind him. The Time Variance Authority (TVA), which Marvel fans will recognize from the Disney+ series Loki, shows up at his doorstep to pull him into a new mission. Deadpool teams up with a reluctant Wolverine to save the world.

Directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner, Deadpool & Wolverine is meant to be the franchise’s introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It’s sure to be a can’t-miss move of the summer.

Cast of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who else is in Deadpool & Wolverine? Let’s take a look at the star-studded cast:

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Hugh Hackman as James “Logan” Howlett/Wolverine

Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova

Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox

Stefan Kapičić as Colossus

Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio

Lewis Tan as Shatterstar

Rob Delaney as Peter

Morena Baccarin as Vanessa

Leslie Uggams as Blind Al

Karan Soni as Dopinder

Aaron Stanford as Pyro

Peggy “Britain’s Ugliest Dog” as Dogpool

What Happened in ‘Deadpool’?

The first Deadpool movie came out in 2016, so you may need a refresher on the plot. Here’s a quick summary to help get you up to speed.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces ops agent turned mercenary. When he is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, a recruiter from a secret program offers Wade an experimental cure and a chance to be a superhero. After initially refusing the offer (since he’s no hero), he decides he doesn’t want his fiancée, Vanessa, to watch him die. He agrees to meet the man behind the secret project, Ajax.

Ajax injects Wade with a serum designed to awaken super mutant genes by subjecting him to torture. After Wade mocks Ajax’s real name, Francis Freeman, Ajax straps Wade into an airtight chamber, revealing that his real goal is to turn him into a super-powered slave. On the verge of asphyxiation, the mutant genes activate – curing his cancer but also severely scarring his entire body in the process. Wade attacks Ajax but stops when he says he is the only one who can fix his disfigured body. Ajax impales Wade, leaving him for dead inside the burning building.

Wade survives thanks to his new super healing abilities and goes back to find Vanessa. He can’t find the courage to approach her and hides because he’s afraid of being rejected. Wade now has one goal: to find Ajax to get him to fix what he did. He adopts the persona Deadpool and goes on a killing spree in order to find Ajax.

Eventually, Ajax and his right-hand woman, Angel Dust, learn that Wade is still alive and kidnap Vanessa. Deadpool calls on X-Men Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead to help him save the woman he loves. After an epic battle, Ajax reveals that he can’t fix Deadpool and he’ll be permanently disfigured. Deadpool kills Ajax. Vanessa is angry at Wade for leaving her but forgives him after seeing his scarred face and the two are back together at last.

What Happened in ‘Deadpool 2’?

After the love of his life, Vanessa is killed, Deadpool tries to blow himself up. Colossus helps him pick up the pieces (literally) and brings Wade to the X-Mansion to recover. Colossus convinces a reluctant Wade to join the X-Men, telling him the X-Men can be the family he needs. Deadpool, Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead respond to a standoff between the police and an unstable young mutant named Russell Collins. Deadpool ends up killing one of the staff members of the Essex Home for Mutant Rehabilitation, who had been abusing Collins.

Deadpool and Collins are both detained and taken to an isolated prison for mutant criminals called the “Ice Box.” Cable (played by Josh Brolin) breaks into the prison to attack Collin, because, as we later learn, an older Collins murdered his family. Cable traveled back in time to kill Collins to save his family. Deadpool has a vision of Vanessa who tells him to help protect Collins.

Back in the prison, Collins befriends the largest mutant, Juggernaut. Deadpool puts together a team called X-Force to rescue Collins during a prison transfer convoy. All of the new team members except Deadpool and Domino die after parachuting from a helicopter. Cable tries to attack the convoy and ends up fighting Deadpool and Domino, whose superpower is luck.

Collins tells Deadpool that he plans to kill the abusive orphanage headmaster. Cable tells Deadpool how Collins kills his family and teams up with Deadpool and Domino to stop Collins’ first murder. Eventually, they are able to prevent Collins from killing the headmaster – changing the future so Cable’s family survives.

‘X-Men’ Movies

Fans thought they had seen the last of Wolverine with the release of Logan. However, many believe that Deadpool & Wolverine takes place in a different timeline. While you don’t need to watch all of these movies to enjoy Deadpool & Wolverine,, here’s a list of X-Men movies to watch (or rewatch) to help get you ready for the theatrical release.

How to Watch the ‘X-Men’ Movies in Order of Release

X-Men – 2000

X2: X-Men United – 2003

X-Men: The Last Stand – 2006

X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 2009

X-Men: First Class – 2011

The Wolverine – 2013

X-Men: Days of Future Past – 2014

Deadpool– 2016

X-Men: Apocalypse – 2016

Logan – 2017

Deadpool 2 – 2018

X-Men: Dark Phoenix – 2019

The New Mutants – 2020

Deadpool & Wolverine – 2024

How to Watch the ‘X-Men’ Movies in Chronological Order

X-Men: First Class

X-Men: Days of Future Past

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men: The Last Stand

The Wolverine

Deadpool

The New Mutants

Deadpool 2

Logan

Deadpool & Wolverine

Whether you're a diehard superhero fan or are just starting to venture into the world of X-Men, you can watch all the action with DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions When does Deadpool 3 come out? Deadpool & Wolverine comes out in theaters on July 26, 2024. How many Deadpool movies are there? Deadpool & Wolverine is the third Deadpool movie. What is Deadpool & Wolverine rated? Deadpool & Wolverine is rated R for strong bloody violence and language as well as gore and sexual references throughout the film.

