2025 Concacaf Gold Cup: Details and Watch Guide

The stage is set for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, kicking off on June 14, where 16 national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean will battle it out for continental supremacy. This year’s tournament is particularly noteworthy, marking a significant moment in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and promises to deliver an exhilarating display of soccer competition.

What is the Concacaf Gold Cup?

The Concacaf Gold Cup is the premier championship in men’s soccer for the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football. Since its inception in 1991, this biennial tournament has replaced the earlier Concacaf Championship (1963–1989), serving both as a launchpad for regional talent and a chance to vie for the coveted title. Historically, the tournament has been dominated by Mexico, who boasts nine titles, and the United States, with seven, while Canada proudly holds one championship from the year 2000.

Where is the Concacaf Gold Cup Being Played?

In an exciting first, the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States and Canada.

United States Venues

Matches will unfold in 13 stadiums, many of which are also gearing up for the 2026 World Cup. Notable locations include SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, AT&T Stadium in Dallas, and NRG Stadium in Houston, where the highly anticipated Concacaf Gold Cup final will take place on July 6.

Canada Venue

The only Canadian venue for this edition will be the iconic BC Place in Vancouver, adding a touch of maple leaf magic to the tournament.

What Teams Play in the Concacaf Gold Cup?

The pathway to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup qualification involved a strategic blend of performance in the 2023–24 Concacaf Nations League and a series of preliminary playoffs.

How They Qualified

Direct Entry: Eight teams gained immediate passage: the four winners from the Nations League A quarterfinals, and the four group winners from Nations League B.

Gold Cup Prelims: In March 2025, seven teams emerged victorious from home-and-away playoff matches, seizing their opportunity to join the final tournament.

Guest Nation: This year, Saudi Arabia accepts a special invitation, continuing the tradition of welcoming non- Concacaf nations into the fold for a one-off participation.

The Contenders

Sixteen teams will compete, organized into four groups, each vying for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Group A:

Mexico

Costa Rica

Suriname

Dominican Republic

Group B:

Canada

Honduras

El Salvador

Curaçao

Group C

Panama

Jamaica

Guatemala

Guadeloupe

Group D

United States

Haiti

Trinidad & Tobago

Saudi Arabia

Each group will engage in a round-robin format, with the top two teams earning a ticket to the knockout stage.

When is the Concacaf Gold Cup?

Sectioned into four stages, the tournament takes place from June 14 through July 6.

Group Stage: June 14–24

Quarterfinals: June 28–29

Semifinals: July 2

Final: July 6 at NRG Stadium, Houston

2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Schedule

Group Stage

Saturday June 14

Mexico vs Dominican Republic — 10:15pm ET

Sunday June 15

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago — 6pm ET

Haiti vs Saudi Arabia — 8:15pm ET

Costa Rica vs Suriname — 11pm ET

Monday June 16

Panama vs Guadeloupe — 7pm ET

Jamaica vs Guatemala — 10pm ET

Tuesday June 17

Curacao vs El Salvador — 8:15pm ET

Canada vs Honduras — 10:30pm ET

Wednesday June 18

Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic — 7pm ET

Suriname vs Mexico — 10pm ET

Thursday June 19

Trinidad and Tobago vs Haiti — 6:45pm ET

Saudi Arabia vs USMNT — 9:15pm ET

Friday June 20

Jamaica vs Guadelope — 7:45pm ET

Guatemala vs Panama — 10pm ET

Saturday June 21

Curacao vs Canada — 7pm ET

Honduas vs El Salvador — 10pm ET

Sunday June 22

Saudi Arabia vs Trinidad and Tobago — 7pm ET

USMNT vs Haiti — 7pm ET

Dominican Republic vs Suriname — 10pm ET

Mexico vs Costa Rica — 7pm ET

Tuesday June 24

Guadeloupe vs Guatemala — 7pm ET

Panama vs Jamaica — 7pm ET

Canada vs El Salvador — 10pm ET

Honduras vs Curacao — 10pm ET

Knockout Rounds

Saturday June 28

Quarterfinal 1 — 7:15pm ET

Quarterfinal 2 — 10:15pm ET

Sunday June 29

Quarterfinal 3 — 4pm ET

Quarterfinal 4 — 7pm ET

Wednesday July 2

Semifinal 1 — 7pm ET

Semifinal 2 — 10pm ET

Sunday July 6

Winners semifinal 1 vs Winners semifinal 2 — 7pm ET

What to Expect from the 2025 Gold Cup

All participating teams were required to submit their final 26-player rosters by June 5, selected from an extensive provisional list of 60 players.

Mexico enters as the defending champion, armed with a formidable squad featuring Edson Álvarez.

The United States is in the midst of a talent assessment phase, with younger players like Paxten Aaronson stepping into the spotlight, albeit missing some European stars.

Canada stands out as a strong contender in Group B, powered by the likes of Jonathan David, though the absence of Alphonso Davies is felt.

Jamaica, Panama, and Honduras round out a competitive field of teams eager to make an impact and potentially surprise the favorites.

Is the Concacaf Gold Cup Important?

Although the Concacaf Gold Cup no longer serves as a qualifier for the now-defunct FIFA Confederations Cup, it still holds substantial importance:

Claiming bragging rights and asserting regional dominance across the Americas and Caribbean.

Providing players with prestigious exposure on the global stage, potentially leading to transfers to larger clubs.

Enhancing federation revenue and visibility, particularly for emerging football nations.

Shaping strategic development as teams gear up for the 2026 World Cup; this is especially crucial for the 2025 hosts, the United States and Canada.

How to Watch the Concacaf Gold Cup

The games will air across FS1, FS2 and FOX. FS1 will be the primary place to watch games, FS2 will host several, and FOX will air all the USA games and the Gold Cup Final. Catch all the games on DIRECTV.

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup is set to be an unforgettable ride, where every match is a chance to witness the best of regional soccer. Join the excitement and prepare for a tournament that’s sure to capture the hearts of fans everywhere!