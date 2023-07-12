As collegiate sports continue to rise in popularity across the country, fans are getting more and more options for watching the teams they love, from the comfort of their own homes. The Big Ten Network (Big 10) was a trailblazer in this regard and beginning in 2006, was one of the first collegiate sports networks widely available.

Almost seventeen years later and Big Ten Network has continued to evolve, showing more of the games, recaps and analysis fans want. The network is a joint venture between the Big 10 Conference and FOX and is the first collegiate network to be distributed internationally.

We lay out everything you need to know about the Big 10 Network on DIRECTV, including what programs they show and how to start watching at home right now.

WHAT COLLEGES ARE INCLUDED IN THE BIG 10 NETWORK?

This league is known for its strong athletics and even stronger education, making it one of the most successful and widely watched collegiate conferences in the country. The Big Ten Conference consists of 14 member universities, including:

University of Illinois

University of Indiana

University of Iowa

University of Maryland

Michigan State University

University of Michigan

University of Nebraska

University of Minnesota

Northwestern University

Ohio State University

Penn State University

Purdue University

Rutgers University

University of Wisconsin

According to the league, Big Ten college sports have won a combined total of 450 team and 1,800 individual national championships. That’s certainly not something you want to miss!

WHAT PROGRAMS ARE SHOWN ON THE BIG 10 NETWORK?

The Big 10 Network offers a wide range of programming, from live broadcasts of Big 10 conference football and basketball games to original shows that take a behind-the-scenes look at the lives and challenges of athletes and coaches. Fans can also tune in for analysis and commentary from experts on everything from recruiting methods to game strategy and beyond.

So, if you’re looking for the best place to keep up with your favorite teams, look no further. Among the Big Ten Network’s vast programming include:

40+ football games

200+ basketball games (men’s and women’s)

22 Big Ten Basketball Tournament games

100+ Olympic sporting events

Many championship events

ADDITIONAL PROGRAMMING ON THE BIG 10

As mentioned above, Big Ten Network has more than just the games you want to watch; they also have the commentary and analysis you need to complete your collegiate sports experience.

Some of the studio and original programming from the network include:

B1G Today

The B1G Show

B1G Tailgate

The Final Drive

The Journey

The B1G Story

The B1G Moment

Not to mention, there are 14 unique channels for each school programmed 24 hours a day for your viewing pleasure. Now you can get end to end coverage of the teams you care about. And with DIRECTV, you can record games to ensure you never miss a moment of the game.

PROMOTING WOMEN’S SPORTS

One of the coolest parts about the Big Ten Network is their commitment to lifting up women’s sports and promoting equality in sport. The network reports that across both televised and streamed events, more than one-half (54%) of the programming features women’s athletics.

So not only can you watch your favorite teams compete on the B1G Network, but you can also feel good about supporting a network that values inclusivity and diversity in athletics.

HOW CAN I START WATCHING THE BIG 10 NETWORK AT HOME?

There are several ways to catch all the action on the Big 10 Network. And with the start of football season approaching, now’s the time to figure out your preferred way of watching. So, whether you’re looking to watch at home, on the go, or somewhere in between, you can get access to Big Ten sports.

WATCH BIG 10 NETWORK ON TV

One of the most popular ways to watch the Big Ten Network is through your TV provider. For example, with world-class lead in sports programming, DIRECTV, Big 10 Network is included in three out of the four packages available, for no additional cost to you. Just tune in to channel 610 to start watching the games you want today.

In addition to watching live streams and broadcasting, DIRECTV allows customers to watch a variety of shows and broadcasts from previous seasons and weeks. Plus, you can use your DIRECTV DVR to record any of the games, recaps or commentaries important to you.

WATCH BIG 10 NETWORK ON THE GO

And now you can take Big Ten Network wherever you go! There are a few different ways to watch. First is through DIRECTV’s app. You can get access to your live programming or stream previous content right from your phone.

FULL TV SCHEDULE ON BIG 10

Network For more information on the complete daily TV schedule for the Big Ten Network, check out the official channel guide here.

WATCH BTN ON DIRECTV TODAY

From its founding in Chicago in 1896 to today, the Big Ten Conference has become one of the most successful – and most watched – conferences of the NCAA. And with DIRECTV, you get the Big Ten Network and much more. Our Choice Package is made for sports lovers and includes BTN plus dozens of additional national and local sports channels.

Switch to DIRECTV today and get the best sports coverage tomorrow – and every day after that.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."