There’s really nothing like watching NASCAR live.

Fans walk out into the open air of the track, get to their seats and settle in for one of the most thrilling afternoons. You can smell the burnt rubber and hear the high-performance engines as your favorite drivers take their warm-up laps and wait for that checkered flag to drop.

You take a deep breath and drink it in. Yep. It’s definitely race day, and you can feel the buzz.

If you’re like most NASCAR fans, experiencing a race in person is a rare treat. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a way you could feel like a part of the action from the comfort of your own home?

How Can I Watch NASCAR Live?

With DIRECTV, you can watch NASCAR live and bring the non-stop excitement to you — week after week, no matter where you are. Whether it’s Daytona, Talladega or Martinsville, you’ll have your finger on the pulse of the track and never miss a move from your favorite drivers.

Racing fans with DIRECTV can watch NASCAR live on the following channels:

You can access these channels with DIRECTV’s ENTERTAINMENT package and above.

Stream NASCAR on the go

Don’t have the time to settle in, relax and watch from home? No problem. NASCAR fans who choose DIRECTV can watch their favorite races on the go with the DIRECTV app. It’s the ultimate choice for any fan wondering how to watch a NASCAR race today or any other day of the racing season.

There’s no need to compromise how you watch with DIRECTV. You can watch via satellite from home, with your existing home internet connection, or take your races on the road with the DIRECTV app on your mobile device.

Keep Up With the Latest NASCAR Races

Fans looking to stream sports know they can rely on DIRECTV. NASCAR is no exception. You won’t find more in-depth coverage anywhere else, race after race.

DIRECTV customers can tune in to premium racing analysis like NASCAR Race Hub and NASCAR RaceDay or live races like the NASCAR Cup Series, NHRA Drag Racing and the Xfinity Cup Series.

You’ll experience real-time leaderboard changes and race coverage that brings every bit of the action front and center. Go inside the car of your favorite driver and feel the adrenaline rush as they take on some of the most challenging racetracks in the country, turn for turn — making for some exciting DIRECTV sports moments.

To find out when your favorite drivers are racing, check out the full NASCAR schedule.

Experience NASCAR on DIRECTV

Race fans who watch NASCAR live on DIRECTV experience the race on another level. Where else can you get a front-row seat to the action, no matter where you choose to watch from?

Our customers know what it’s like to experience choice without compromise. You can watch all your favorite sports events in your favorite location, and on your favorite device.

Whether it’s NASCAR, golf, baseball, football or any of your other favorite sports, we’ve got you covered. Check out all the current sports schedules and choose the DIRECTV service that’s right for you.

Transform your sports experience with DIRECTV.

