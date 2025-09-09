Watch The Car Chase Channel For Free on DIRECTV

Watch adrenaline-fueled car chases and high-speed drama 24/7, including live coverage of real-time chases.

Ready for exhilarating thrills and breathtaking speed? The Car Chase Channel is your go-to spot for adrenaline-fueled car chases and high-speed drama. Tune in for live coverage of real-time chases, heart-pounding pursuits, and enough automotive action to keep you on the edge of your seat. Every chase tells a unique story, showcasing the drama and dynamics of the pursuit.

Now, you can watch The Car Chase Channel anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below.

How to Watch The Car Chase Channel on DIRECTV

You can watch The Car Chase Channel 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4279.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Accessing The Car Chase Channel is quick and easy! Just follow these steps:

Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV.

Enter your email.

Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet.

Tune in to Channel 4279 for exhilarating car chases!

No credit card, no contracts—just high-speed excitement at your fingertips.

Don’t miss out on the action! Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching The Car Chase Channel for free!