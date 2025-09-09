DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

GET DIRECTV
MyFree - Article

Watch The Car Chase Channel For Free on DIRECTV

Share
Watch The Car Chase Channel For Free on DIRECTV

Watch adrenaline-fueled car chases and high-speed drama 24/7, including live coverage of real-time chases.

Ready for exhilarating thrills and breathtaking speed? The Car Chase Channel is your go-to spot for adrenaline-fueled car chases and high-speed drama. Tune in for live coverage of real-time chases, heart-pounding pursuits, and enough automotive action to keep you on the edge of your seat. Every chase tells a unique story, showcasing the drama and dynamics of the pursuit.

Now, you can watch The Car Chase Channel anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below.

Watch Free TV

How to Watch The Car Chase Channel on DIRECTV 

You can watch The Car Chase Channel 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4279. 

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV 

Accessing The Car Chase Channel is quick and easy! Just follow these steps: 

  • Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  • Enter your email. 
  • Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  • Tune in to Channel 4279 for exhilarating car chases! 

No credit card, no contracts—just high-speed excitement at your fingertips. 

Don’t miss out on the action! Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching The Car Chase Channel for free! 

Watch Free TV

Share
Promo

More Like This

Watch FOX Sports FAST Channel For Free on DIRECTV
MyFree

Watch FOX Sports FAST Channel For Free on DIRECTV

Watch The Masked Singer For Free on DIRECTV
MyFree

Watch The Masked Singer For Free on DIRECTV

Watch Lionsgate Collection for Free on DIRECTV
MyFree

Watch Lionsgate Collection for Free on DIRECTV

Watch Sweet Escapes For Free on DIRECTV
MyFree

Watch Sweet Escapes For Free on DIRECTV

Watch I (Almost) Got Away with It For Free on DIRECTV
MyFree

Watch I (Almost) Got Away with It For Free on DIRECTV