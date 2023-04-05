Skyfall. Angels & Demons. Men in Black. The list of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s blockbuster hits is the stuff of legend. Founded in 1987, Sony Pictures is one of the world’s largest film and television production companies, boasting some of cinematic history’s most iconic titles in its immense library.

Now with the Sony Movie Channel, DIRECTV subscribers can skip the long lines and pricey popcorn to watch Sony’s biggest and best movies from the comfort of home.

Whether you’re an action fan, a comedy connoisseur or a drama devotee, the Sony Movie Channel on DIRECTV is your gateway to a lifetime’s worth of cinematic gold.

Where to Find the Sony Movies Channel

If you’re looking for the hottest blockbusters from the Culver City lot, head over to channel 568 to start watching your favorite Sony films. From American Outlaws to The Final Countdown, the Sony Movie Channel is a 24-hour cinema, showcasing thrilling Hollywood classics and contemporary releases.

Sony Movies to Watch Online

Catching a flick on the go? With DIRECTV, you can watch Sony movies streaming to your favorite device or screen. Whether it’s a lazy Sunday film-fest or a late-night hangout, settling in with a great film just got that much easier.

Delivering your favorite films in crystal clear quality to any device, you can watch Sony Movies online and catch hundreds of Sony films streaming from the comfort of your couch or while you’re out and about.

Here’s a look at what’s streaming now on Sony Movie Channel:

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ (2022)

Step into the marshlands of North Carolina and get lost in a mesmerizing tale of love, loss and the beauty of solitude. Director Olivia Newman brings to life Delia Owens’ bestselling novel, Where the Crawdads Sing. Follow Kya, the “Marsh Girl,” as she navigates a world of isolation and wonder, ultimately finding herself at the center of a gripping murder investigation.

With stunning cinematography and a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, this film is a must-see for anyone who loves a good coming-of-age story.

‘Missing’ (2023)

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled suspense thriller that will keep you guessing until the very end. In Missing, directed by the creators of Searching, follow June as she races against time to uncover the truth behind her mother’s sudden disappearance while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend.

Hindered by bureaucratic red tape and thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June uses all the latest technology at her disposal to try and solve the mystery. But as she delves deeper, she discovers shocking secrets about her mother that she never could have imagined. Starring Nia Long and Storm Reid, Missing will leave you questioning just how well you really know your loved ones.

‘A Man Called Otto’ (2022)

Director Marc Forster brings a heartwarming and hilarious story about the transformative power of human connection with this 2022 drama. A Man Called Otto is based on the beloved bestseller A Man Called Ove and stars Tom Hanks as the titular character, a grumpy retiree who has lost all sense of purpose after his wife’s passing. Just when he’s about to give up, a lively young family moves in next door, and Otto meets his match in quick-witted Marisol.

What follows is an unexpected friendship that will make you laugh, cry and believe in the power of love. With a talented cast and a touching storyline, A Man Called Otto reminds us that family can come from the most unexpected places.

‘Bullet Train’ (2022)

Grab your tickets, pack your bentos and get ready for a non-stop, adrenaline-fueled ride through modern-day Japan with Brad Pitt in Bullet Train.

Directed by David Leitch of Deadpool 2 fame, this action-packed thriller follows the story of Ladybug (Brad Pitt), an assassin who’s had enough of his past gigs going awry. But when his latest mission goes off the rails, Ladybug finds himself on a high-speed train filled with deadly adversaries from around the globe, each with their own conflicting objectives.

Don’t miss one of 2022’s most explosive films that’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat til the end of the line.

‘Father Stu’ (2022)

Prepare to be moved by the uplifting true story of Father Stu, a powerful drama that explores one man’s journey to find purpose and redemption in an unexpected place. Directed and written by Rosalind Ross, the film features a star-studded cast including Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz — and led by Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg as Father Stu.

This PG-13 film will touch your heart with its honest and humorous portrayal of a lost soul’s path to spiritual awakening. Don’t miss this inspiring and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Get Sony Movies and More With DIRECTV

FAQs

How many Sony movies are there?

Sony Pictures Entertainment has been producing blockbuster hits since 1987 and boasts one of the most extensive libraries of titles available today. Whether you’re looking for comedy classics like Groundhog Day and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, or today’s box-office hits like Missing, DIRECTV brings your favorite Sony movies to your fingertips.

Can I watch Sony movies on my phone?

Yes! With DIRECTV, you can watch all of your favorite Sony movies and TV shows on the go. Download the DIRECTV app to access a library of hit films, live TV and more on your compatible device.

Do I need a subscription to watch Sony movies?

Yes, you will need a subscription with DIRECTV and the MOVIES EXTRA PACK™ to watch Sony movies. You can add the MOVIES EXTRA PACK™ to your regular package for $4.99 per month — and gain access to not just Sony movies, but also 9 other premium channels to enhance your home entertainment experience.