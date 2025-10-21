SI TV brings the legacy of Sports Illustrated to life with original programming, in-depth features, and timeless sports stories. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, SI TV is your FAST channel for all things sports.
With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream SI TV and dozens of other FAST channels at no cost. Relive the greatest moments in sports history, anytime, anywhere.
How to Watch SI TV for Free on DIRECTV
Watch SI TV 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4189.
How to Set Up/Find on MyFree DIRECTV
Get in the game:
- Go to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/
- Enter your email
- Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet
- Start watching SI TV on Ch. 4189
No fees. No strings. Just free access to the stories behind the stats.
Explore all the available FAST channels on DIRECTV.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?
Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page (https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/) and get started!
What channel is SI TV on DIRECTV?
SI TV is available 24/7 on channel 4189.
Is SI TV a FAST channel?
Yes, SI TV is one of the many FAST channels available on DIRECTV.
Does SI TV show live sports?
SI TV features original programming and timeless sports stories, but does not stream live games.