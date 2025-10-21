SI TV brings the legacy of Sports Illustrated to life with original programming, in-depth features, and timeless sports stories. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, SI TV is your FAST channel for all things sports.

With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream SI TV and dozens of other FAST channels at no cost. Relive the greatest moments in sports history, anytime, anywhere.

How to Watch SI TV for Free on DIRECTV

Watch SI TV 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4189.

How to Set Up/Find on MyFree DIRECTV

Get in the game:

Go to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/

Enter your email

Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet

Start watching SI TV on Ch. 4189

No fees. No strings. Just free access to the stories behind the stats.

Explore all the available FAST channels on DIRECTV.