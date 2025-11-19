Pursuit UP: Outdoor Adventure Awaits on DIRECTV

Pursuit UP is the ultimate FAST channel for outdoor enthusiasts. From hunting and fishing to exploring the wild, get the only free streaming network that brings the great outdoors to your screen.

With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream Pursuit UP and dozens of other FAST channels at no cost. Adventure is just a click away—anytime, anywhere.

How to Watch Pursuit UP for Free on DIRECTV

Watch Pursuit UP 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Channel 4172.

How to Set Up/Find on MyFree DIRECTV

Gear up for adventure:

Go to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/

Enter your email

Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet

Start watching Pursuit UP on Ch. 4172

No fees. No strings. Just free access to the thrill of the outdoors.

Explore all the available FAST channels on DIRECTV.