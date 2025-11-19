DIRECTV support icon

Pursuit UP: Outdoor Adventure Awaits on DIRECTV

Pursuit UP: Outdoor Adventure Awaits on DIRECTV

Pursuit UP is the ultimate FAST channel for outdoor enthusiasts. From hunting and fishing to exploring the wild, get the only free streaming network that brings the great outdoors to your screen.

With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream Pursuit UP and dozens of other FAST channels at no cost. Adventure is just a click away—anytime, anywhere.

Watch Free TV

How to Watch Pursuit UP for Free on DIRECTV

Watch Pursuit UP 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Channel 4172.

How to Set Up/Find on MyFree DIRECTV

Gear up for adventure:

  • Go to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/
  • Enter your email
  • Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet
  • Start watching Pursuit UP on Ch. 4172

No fees. No strings. Just free access to the thrill of the outdoors.

Explore all the available FAST channels on DIRECTV.

Watch Free TV

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pursuit UP?

Pursuit UP is a FAST channel dedicated to outdoor sports like hunting, fishing, and adventure programming.

How do I watch Pursuit UP for free?

Stream Pursuit UP on Channel 4172 via MyFree DIRECTV—no subscription required.

Do I need special equipment to watch Pursuit UP?

No. Just register for MyFree DIRECTV and download the app to your device.

Can I watch Pursuit UP on my smart TV?

Yes! The DIRECTV App works on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and laptops.

