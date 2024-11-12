Get inspired anytime you want on Pureflix with DIRECTV. And the best part is, it’s absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream Pureflix and 50+ additional channels without spending a penny.

Pureflix is dedicated to uplifting, faith-centered, and family-friendly programming, offering stories that inspire, encourage, and entertain. Watch for free from the comfort of your home 24/7 with DIRECTV. Find out how below.

How to Watch Pureflix on DIRECTV

You can enjoy Pureflix anytime on DIRECTV channel 4421.

How to Set Up/Find on MyFree DIRECTV

Enjoy 50+ free channels in a few simple steps!

Head to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV Enter your email Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, or other devices Start watching Pureflix by tuning in to channel 4421

No contracts or credit cards required—just free TV!

Featured Shows on Pureflix

Find your next favorite show that the whole family will love.

‘Ties That Bind’

Follow a detective who finds herself balancing family obligations with the demands of her career. This heartfelt show tackles themes of resilience and the power of family bonds.

‘God’s Not Dead: We the People’

In this stirring film, a pastor and parents fight for their right to homeschool, highlighting themes of faith, freedom, and conviction.

‘The Encounter’

A unique series that brings characters face-to-face with a mysterious man claiming to be Jesus, forever changing their lives with each encounter.

Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV to watch free TV right now!

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch Pureflix? Watch Pureflix for free with MyFree DIRECTV. What channel is Pureflix on? Pureflix is on channel 4421 on DIRECTV.

