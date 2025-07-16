Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios: What to Know About the July 19 Showdown

Boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is stepping back into the ring this weekend in what could be one of the most historic fights of his storied career. On Saturday July 19 Pacquiao will face current WBC Welterweight Champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The bout is more than just a comeback for Pacquiao; it’s a clash of generations, a legacy on the line and potentially the setup for an even bigger fight down the road.

Where and How to Watch

The preliminary card begins at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the main event expected around 11:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the event live via Prime Video Pay-Per-View (PPV) or PPV.com.

Why This Fight Matters

Pacquiao’s return to professional boxing is significant for several reasons:

At age 46, he is attempting to become the oldest welterweight champion in history, breaking his own previous record set at 40.

He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June 2025, making this his first fight post-induction.

A victory would not only cement his legacy, but potentially reopen the door for a blockbuster rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

The fight also serves as a measuring stick for Mario Barrios, who is looking to prove he can defeat one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Meet the Fighters

Manny Pacquiao (62–8–2, 39 KOs)

Pacquiao is the only boxer in history to win world titles in eight different weight divisions, and he remains one of the sport’s most beloved figures. He last fought professionally in 2021, when he lost to Yordenis Ugas, and has since participated in a handful of exhibition matches. Known for his quick footwork, aggressive style and relentless pace, Pacquiao now returns as a southpaw veteran who still possesses exceptional speed and timing despite his age. His last major victory came in 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman to claim the WBA (Super) welterweight title at age 40.

Mario Barrios (29–2–1, 18 KOs)

Barrios enters this fight holding the WBC welterweight title after being elevated from interim champion in 2024, following the previous titleholder’s departure. At 30 years old, he holds notable advantages in height and reach and is considered to be in his physical prime. With a solid mix of technical skill and punching power, Barrios is aiming to not only defend his title but make a major statement by defeating a living legend. He is coming off a series of competitive performances, and will rely on youth and size to pressure Pacquiao early.

What’s At Stake on July 19

If Pacquiao wins, he becomes the oldest-ever welterweight titleholder, potentially positioning himself for one final mega-fight, possibly even a long-rumored rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

If Barrios wins, it validates him as a legitimate champion capable of defeating elite competition and could elevate him into pound-for-pound discussions.

For fans, this is a rare opportunity to see a Hall of Famer test himself at the highest level once again, with history and emotion at play every round.

Key Undercard Bouts

The night features a deep lineup of competitive fights, including:

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu II – WBC Super Welterweight Title

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro II

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez

Additional appearances from Gary Russell Jr., Mark Magsayo, and Abel Ramos vs. Jose Luis Sanchez

Watch History in the Making July 19

This fight between Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios is more than just a title match. It’s a moment in boxing history. Whether Pacquiao is seeking closure, one last run at greatness, or simply doing what he loves, his return adds energy to a sport always hungry for heroes. And for Barrios, it’s the chance to dethrone one of the all-time greats in front of the world. No matter how it ends, July 19 promises to deliver drama, heart, and a spectacle worthy of Las Vegas.

Frequently Asked Questions How old is Manny Pacquiao? 46 years-old When is Manny Pacquiao next fight? Saturday July 19. What was the outcome of Manny Pacquiao last fight? Manny Pacquiao's last professional fight was on August 21, 2021, against Yordenis Ugás. Ugás defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision, thereby retaining his WBA welterweight title. What is Manny Pacquiao record? 72 total fights, 62 wins, 39 wins by KO, 8 losses, 2 draws.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.