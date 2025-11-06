The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) regular season has concluded and it’s time for the league’s best to sprint into the postseason.

Can the Washington Spirit repeat as champions? Will the Kansas City Current continue their dominance in the playoffs? Will San Diego ride a wave of momentum to another cup win? There’s only one way to find out.

NWSL Playoffs Schedule & How to Watch

The NWSL playoffs kick off with the quarterfinals November 7-9. The semi-finals will be held on November 15-16 and the finals are November 22.

Fans can watch all the professional women’s soccer playoff action live on the following networks and streaming services: Prime Video, CBS, ABC and Paramount+.

NWSL Quarterfinals: November 7-9

Orlando Pride (4) vs. Seattle Reign (5) – Friday, Nov. 7 @ 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video

– Friday, Nov. 7 @ 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video Washington Spirit (2) vs. Racing Louisville (7) – Saturday, Nov. 8 @ 12 p.m. ET on CBS & streaming on Paramount+

– Saturday, Nov. 8 @ 12 p.m. ET on CBS & streaming on Paramount+ Kansas City Current (1) vs. Gotham FC (8) – Sunday, Nov. 9 @ 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC

– Sunday, Nov. 9 @ 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC Portland Thorns (3) vs. San Diego Wave (6) – Sunday, Nov. 9 @ 3 p.m. ET on ABC

NWSL Semifinals: November 15-16

The NWSL semifinals will consist of two games: the winner of the Seed 1 vs. Seed 8 game vs. the winner of the 4 vs. 5 game and the winner of the 2 vs. 7 vs. the winner of the 3 vs. 6 game.

Winner of KC vs. Gotham vs. Winner of Pride vs. Reign – Saturday, Nov. 15 @ TBD on TBD

– Saturday, Nov. 15 @ TBD on TBD Winner of Spirit vs. Louisville vs. Winner of Thorns vs. Wave – Sunday, Nov. 16 @ TBD on TBD

NWSL Finals: November 22

The winners of the two semifinal games will compete in the NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ at Paypal Park to determine the league winner.

2025 NWSL Playoff Picture

Here’s how the league’s top teams finished and their final seeding.

Kansas City Current Washington Spirit Portland Thorns FC Orlando Pride Seattle Reign San Diego Wave FC Racing Louisville FC Gotham FC

1. Kansas City Current

The league’s best team set an NWSL record for points and wins in a season. The Current have flat out dominated this season. They’ve tallied 62 points on a 20-3-2 record with a jaw dropping 35 goal differential, more than triple the next best team.

They have the league’s leading scorer in Temwa Chawinga, the most prolific playmaker in Izzy Rodriguez and Lorena Da Silva Leite is lights out in net. They are without a doubt the favorite to win it all.

2. Washington Spirit

The league’s defending champions, the Spirit boast a balanced unit that scored the second most goals in the league.

Trinity Rodman, Gift Monday and Rosemonde Kouassi form a trio of terrific playmakers that can turn any game, and though they’re well behind the Current, they’re as formidable as they come.

3. Portland Thorns FC

The 2021 Challenge Cup champions, Portland is looking to return to the top of the NWSL. They’re led by Olivia Moultrie who has scored the fourth most goals and Jessie Fleming who has the third most assists.

4. Orlando Pride

Last year’s runner up, Orlando is looking for revenge this postseason. Led by Barbra Banda, Marta and Haley McCutcheon, Orlando is one of the best defensive teams allowing the third fewest goals in the league.

5. Seattle Reign

Seattle has dragged their way to the finish line. They’ve outscored their opponents by just three goals this season and have a -5 goal differential in their last six games where they’ve gone 1-3-2. With so many teams firing on all cylinders heading into the postseason, Seattle needs to reign it in for a shot at the title.

6. San Diego Wave FC

They’re just a year removed from a championship season and they certainly have the team to win it again. San Diego scored the third most goals in the season thanks to dynamic playmaking from Delphine Cascarino and Perle Morroni.

One of the best road teams in the league, San Diego won’t mind being stuck in the middle of the seeding and losing home field advantage.

7. Racing Louisville FC

The runners up in 2023, Louisville started September with three straight losses before finishing on a 2-0-2 run heading into the regular season finale against Bay FC.

Emma Sears in third in goals scored, Janine Sonis is third in assists, but will their defense show up when they need it?

8. Gotham FC

After a 5-1 record in September where they scored 15 goals, Gotham went 0-1-3 in October and scored just two goals over that stretch.

They have the second highest goal differential in the league. Esther González is second in goals scored and Sarah Schupansky is second in assists, so they have no shortage of talent. But which Gotham team will we see in the postseason: the surging September squad or the scary October one?

Playoff Qualification and Format

The top eight teams in the NWSL qualify for the playoffs in order of regular season standings. The quest for the Challenge Cup is a single-elimination tournament.

The higher-seeded team will host the match in both the quarterfinal and semi-final rounds.

Tie-Breaking Procedures

If two or more teams finish the regular season with the same number of points, the tie is broken using the following criteria:

Goal differential Most wins Most goals scored Head-to-head results (total points accumulated) Head-to-head most goals scored Least Disciplinary Points Accumulated A coin flip for two teams, or a drawing of lots for three or more teams

The postseason excitement kicks off with the 2025 NWSL quarterfinals on November 7, and fans won’t want to miss it! Watch it live across Prime Video, CBS, ABC and Paramount+.

Frequently Asked Questions Who won the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup? The Washington Spirit won the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup defeating the Orlando Pride. Who is the best team in the NWSL? The Kansas City Current are the best team in the NWSL during the 2025 season. They set a league record for points (62) and wins (20) in a season. Where can I watch the 2025 NWSL Playoffs? Fans can watch the NWSL playoffs on Prime Video, CBS, ABC and Paramount+.

