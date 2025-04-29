Los Angeles’ Dustin May, Chicago’s Dansby Swanson, and Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich Remix “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” Highlighting DIRECTV’s Satellite-Free Offerings & Leadership in Sports.

DIRECTV is cranking up the volume in its latest national advertising campaign with Nothing On Your Roof 2.0 — a bold, music-infused twist on baseball’s classic and iconic 7th inning stretch routine – providing fans nationwide the ultimate satellite-free opportunity to catch MLB action all season long.

Coinciding with the start of baseball season, this new unforgettable campaign featuring follically-gifted MLB stars, including Los Angeles’ Dustin May, Chicago’s Dansby Swanson, and Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, promotes DIRECTV’s premium satellite-free MLB offerings through an unforgettable remix of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” Now reimagined as “Take Me Out to the Bald Game,” the spot combines humor, star power, nostalgia, and a catchy tune to reinforce DIRECTV’s leadership in sports and streaming.

Last fall, the original and highly-successful Nothing On Your Roof 1.0 campaign featured legendary tight end George Kittle, who donned a “footbald” helmet to promote DIRECTV’s satellite-free offering. Version 2.0 brings an even more hilarious spoof on the idea of enjoying sports with nothing on your roof with “bald caps.”

The new campaign’s signature video opens with May, Swanson, and Yelich waiting in a barbershop, ready for a fresh cut. As they chat about how DIRECTV offers the most MLB games of any provider, satellite-free, they randomly tear off their aprons and break into an unexpected and clever performance. Harmonizing to a catchy new twist on the classic ballpark anthem now dubbed “Take Me Out to the Bald Game,” they deliver a playful tribute to one of baseball’s longest-standing and beloved traditions, all while highlighting DIRECTV’s satellite-free offerings and unmatched level of MLB content distribution.

“The start of baseball season is upon us, and we’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries with unique and dynamic storylines that play out in compelling content showcasing the key features and benefits DIRECTV delivers to customers,” said Kelly Jo Sands, senior vice president at DIRECTV. “By tapping into the star power of Dustin May, Christian Yelich, and Dansby Swanson – paired with the history and energy of iconic baseball cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Milwaukee – DIRECTV delivers a bold, memorable message cementing our sports leadership and satellite-free streaming offerings in a way that’s creative, memorable and impactful.”

Created in collaboration with creative agency TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, the campaign will be featured on social, including as a bespoke Snapchat lens where users can sport their own “Nothing on Your Roof” look, CTV, and digital out-of-home billboards starting Tuesday, April 29.

To learn more about and view the full “Take Me Out to the Bald Game” campaign and check out DIRECTV’s satellite-free streaming sports offerings—MySports with MyHome Team Genre Pack and Signature Packages—with more regional sports than Dish, YouTube & Hulu+Live combined, visit DIRECTV.com.