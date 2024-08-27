DIRECTV Launches ‘Nothing on Your Roof’ with George Kittle

DIRECTV has convinced tight end George Kittle that he’s going to part ways with his glorious locks. Sort of.

The average fan may not even recognize Kittle when he gives fans a taste of the ‘Footbald’ lifestyle in their all-new “Nothing On Your Roof” ad campaign live today. The campaign educates consumers on the misconception that DIRECTV is only available through satellite technology.

Kittle is joining in on the satellite-free fun by celebrating DIRECTV with “Nothing On Your Roof” by taking a little off the top – that is, parting ways with some of his trademark locks to get nothing on his roof. Don’t worry, it’s a metaphor.

The campaign shocks fans by giving their beloved player a new show-stopping look that kicks off a hilarious visual association with the phrase “no satellite needed.”

“Nothing On Your Roof” is the latest evolution of the “Sack The Sunday Scaries” campaign featuring Travis Kelce and Chris Jones and “Bird Ballparks” which featured baseball legend, Randy Johnson. In each, DIRECTV has partnered with beloved athletes, to surprise and delight fans with videos and limited-edition collectors’ items.

To celebrate George Kittle’s new hairdo, fans have the opportunity to sign up for a chance to win a custom ‘Footbald’ helmet with Kittle’s signature designed to match his latest empty-roof haircut. Sweepstakes entries will be open until October 1st. Additionally, fans can try out Kittle’s signature look with a custom Snap filter that allows fans to get an AR empty-roof haircut and share it with their friends.