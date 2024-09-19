Ever since its release in the fall of 2023, Saltburn has been living rent free in the minds of many, us included. Whether that’s because of cinematic choices, the constant twists and turns, the psychological distancing or the culminating experience of all those things and more, it can be hard to imagine watching anything ever again that will provide you with a similar experience.

That’s where we come in. If you liked Saltburn, check out these 11 psychological drama/thriller/horror movies to watch next.

Take advantage of our Movies Extra Pack free preview September 26 – 30!

Why Do People Love ‘Saltburn’?

At its core, Saltburn is a psychological thriller in sheep’s clothing – quickly shifting from what appears to be a dark comedy into a thriller – with beautiful cinematic choices, dark humor and fantastically realistic performances from a star-studded cast. Director Emerald Fennell creates an atmosphere of nostalgia that is equally as tense and uncomfortable as it is intriguing and beautiful.

The film follows a quiet young man, Oliver Quick, played by Barry Keoghan as he begins his studies at Oxford University. It’s only after meeting and befriending Felix Catton and securing an invitation to his wealthy family’s estate does the audience realize that Oliver may not be exactly who he says he is.

Touching on themes often considered taboo, such as obsession, sexuality and the impact toxic wealth has on human nature, Saltburn is acclaimed for its masterful storytelling – both visual and spoken – and its ability to keep audiences guessing without losing the film’s integral sense of realness.

11 Movies like Saltburn to Watch Next

Saltburn is certainly a one-of-a-kind story with strong performances from the likes of Rosamund Pike, Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan and others, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other films that have some of the same characteristics that make it what it is. You’ find some of those below.

‘The Lobster’ (2015)

Similarities to Saltburn: Dark humor, societal critique, psychological tension

In the dystopian future in which The Lobster takes place, single people are sent to a hotel where they must find a romantic partner within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Lobster is a darkly comic and surreal exploration of societal pressures, relationships, and human nature, blending absurdity with psychological tension as characters struggle with their identities and choices.

‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ (2017)

Similarities to Saltburn: Unsettling tone, Barry Keoghan, psychological thriller, moral ambiguity

Barry Keoghan’s exquisitely unsettling performances aren’t the only similarities between Saltburn and The Killing of the Sacred Deer. When a successful surgeon befriends a mysterious teenage boy, his family soon begins to suffer from a series of inexplicable, horrific events. This slow-burn psychological thriller, also by Yorgos Lanthimos, mixes unsettling tension with moral dilemmas, leading to a disturbing conclusion. It explores themes of guilt, justice and fate over a backdrop of family dynamics and secrets.

‘Fight Club’ (1999)

Similarities to Saltburn: Unreliable narrator, class tensions, shocking

Fed up with his white-collar job and boring life, our insomniac narrator meets enigmatic soap salesman Tyler Durden, the creator of Fight Club, an underground group where men vent their frustrations through bare-knuckle brawls. As the club expands, the narrator loses control of reality, culminating in a shocking revelation about his true identity.

‘Donnie Darko’ (2001)

Similarities to Saltburn: Unreliable narrator, dark humor, psychological tension

Troubled teenager Donnie Darko survives a bizarre accident only to find himself plagued by visions of a man in a rabbit costume who tells him the world will end in 28 days. This cult classic blends science fiction, psychological thriller and dark humor, as Donnie’s unraveling mind leads him toward a catastrophic fate.

‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ (1999)

Similarities to Saltburn: Obsession, deception, class tension

One of the closest comparisons to Saltburn in terms of plot, The Talented Mr. Ripley follows a young man sent to retrieve a wealthy playboy from Italy, but instead becomes fascinated with the man’s glamorous lifestyle. As his obsession deepens, Ripley takes increasingly dangerous measures to assume the man’s identity, leading to a web of lies, deception and murder.

‘Promising Young Woman’ (2020)

Similarities to Saltburn: Dark humor, revenge, moral ambiguity

Promising Young Woman follows Cassie, a woman with a dark past, as she seeks revenge on predatory men by pretending to be drunk at bars and confronting those who try to take advantage of her. Fennell’s debut film is a bold mix of dark comedy and psychological thriller, addressing themes of trauma, justice and gender politics.

‘Thoroughbreds’ (2017)

Similarities to Saltburn: Manipulation, dark humor, class tension

Two estranged childhood friends, the emotionless Amanda and the manipulative Lily, reconnect and hatch a sinister plan to solve Lily’s problems, leading to increasingly dangerous consequences. This film balances psychological suspense with biting humor and explores sociopathy and privilege in an upscale world, much like Saltburn.

‘The Machinist’ (2004)

Similarities to Saltburn: Unreliable narrator, psychological thriller, obsession

Trevor Reznik, an industrial worker who hasn’t slept in a year, begins to unravel mentally and physically as paranoia and guilt consume him. As his mind deteriorates, Trevor becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth behind a series of strange events, leading to a shocking revelation. Similar to Saltburn in many ways, The Machinist lacks the comic relief (albeit quite dark comedy) that Saltburn offers audiences.

‘Shutter Island’ (2010)

Similarities to Saltburn: unreliable narrator, psychological thriller, deception

Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island tells the story of U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels as he investigates the disappearance of a patient from a secluded mental institution. As the case unfolds, however, he begins to question the people and events happening around him, and eventually his own sanity. Scorsese’s film uses suspense and psychological intrigue to blur the lines between reality and illusion, keeping audiences on the edge of their seat the entire time.

‘Frailty’ (2001)

Similarities to Saltburn: Moral ambiguity, psychological tension, dark themes

A father of two young boys believes he has been commanded by God to kill “demons” disguised as humans, leading one son to become complicit and the other to rebel. This psychological horror-thriller explores themes of faith, morality, and the thin line between good and evil, especially when it comes to family dynamics.

‘Requiem for a Dream’ (2000)

Similarities to Saltburn: psychological thriller, obsession, disturbing

This harrowing tale follows four individuals whose lives spiral out of control as their drug addictions consume them. Darren Aronofsky’s unflinching portrayal of obsession, desperation and delusion creates a nightmarish journey through psychological and physical deterioration, which mirrors Saltburn’s exploration of the fall from emotional instability into darkness.

Watch Films Like Saltburn on DIRECTV

This list of 11 movies similar to Saltburn should give you plenty of ideas for your next movie night. And the best part is, you can watch all of them and so much more with DIRECTV.

Not a DIRECTV customer? Sign up today—it’s easy!

Frequently Asked Questions What is the movie 'Saltburn' about? The 2023 dark comedy/psychological thriller follows a quiet young man, Oliver Quick, played by Barry Keoghan as he begins his studies at Oxford University. It's only after meeting and befriending Felix Catton and securing an invitation to his wealthy family's estate do we start to see glimpses of the real Oliver, who isn't anything like he seems at first glance. What film genre does 'Saltburn' fall into? 'Saltburn' crosses over a few genres, with the most prominent being dark comedy, psychological thriller and drama. If I loved 'Saltburn,' what movie should I watch next? A few of the movies to add to your list after watching Saltburn include 'The Lobster,' 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer,' 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' and more.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."