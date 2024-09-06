We’ve all experienced it before – the moment your favorite TV series comes to an end, and it feels like nothing could ever possibly replace it. You may go a few weeks, months or even years watching show after show, trying to recreate that feeling.

But no longer! With What to Watch Next, it’s easy to find your next favorite show after your current obsession comes to an end. Let’s get started.

Loved ‘Sleepy Hollow’? Try These 8 Shows Next

There’s something nostalgic about watching a TV series based on fables and stories you may have heard as a kid. FOX’s supernatural drama, Sleepy Hollow, is no exception.

Loosely based on the 19th century short stories, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “Rip Van Winkle” by Washington Irving, Sleepy Hollow’s four seasons perfectly blend fantasy and supernatural elements with real characters from history, with a touch of horror. Plus, the series’ complex characters, strong female leads and cultural relevance keep you sucked into the story’s twists and turns for hours at a time.

And before you know it, four seasons have gone by and it’s over. So, if you loved Sleepy Hollow, check out these supernatural dramas to watch next.

1. ‘Supernatural’

Air Dates: 2005–2020

Number of Seasons: 15

Similarities to Sleepy Hollow: Supernatural elements, rich lore and strong character relationships

Supernatural aired for 15 years and as many seasons, much in part due to the show’s balance of supernatural action and family dynamics. The series follows brothers Dean and Sam Winchester in their fight to quell the evil beings around them, similar to Sleepy Hollow.

2. ‘Grimm’

Air Dates: 2011–2017

Number of Seasons: 6

Similarities to Sleepy Hollow: Investigative, gritty humor and dark fantasy

Police detective Nick Burkhardt has a big task: keeping his community safe from creatures referred to as Wesen. If that wasn’t difficult enough, it becomes even more so after he discovers he is a Grimm, whose mission is to maintain the balance between humanity and mythology at all costs.

3. ‘Once Upon a Time’

Air Dates: 2011-2018

Number of Seasons: 7

Similarities to Sleepy Hollow: Folklore in modern day, prevalence of prophesies and magic

Once Upon a Time takes classic fairytale characters and throws them into a small town in the real world, just as Sleepy Hollow does. There’s plenty of mystery, too, as the well-known characters enter the world with no recollection of their identities.

4. ‘Lucifer’

Air Dates: 2016-2021

Number of Seasons: 6

Similarities to Sleepy Hollow: Crime solving with a twist, Biblical themes and battles with morality

A clever mix of fantasy, police procedural and drama come together to form Lucifer. After becoming sick of being the ruler of Hell, Lucifer decides to wreak havoc on Earth, much to the demise of his heavenly family members. The series’ strong character development, witty humor and mythical drama are just a few of the reasons fans love the show.

5. ‘True Blood’

Air Dates: 2008-2014

Number of Seasons: 7

Similarities to Sleepy Hollow: Dark, gothic atmosphere, romance and strong character relationships

True Blood, as you may imagine, revolves around a small town where humans and supernatural beings coexist, and main character, Sookie Stackhouse is stuck right in the middle of it. After she falls for a 100+ year old vampire, she must make a decision of where her loyalties lie.

6. ‘Evil’

Air Dates: 2019-Present

Number of Seasons: 4

Similarities to Sleepy Hollow: Demonic forces and interesting character bonds

While Evil deals less with supernatural characters and more on deciphering it from reality, this crime drama masterfully blends psychological thrills with elements of horror and drama to keep fans intrigued. Its thought-provoking plot and suspenseful storytelling keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eager for answers that lie in the eerie unknown.

7. ‘Mayfair Witches’

Air Dates: 2023-Present

Number of Seasons: 1

Similarities to Sleepy Hollow: Dark fantasy with a strong focus on witchcraft and family legacies

Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the show follows a neurosurgeon who discovers her lineage isn’t what she expected. Rather, she descends from a family of powerful witches, and the rest of the family needs her help to keep the evil forces at bay.

8. ‘Salem’

Air Dates: 2014-2017

Number of Seasons: 3

Similarities to Sleepy Hollow: Witchcraft, powerful female leads and historical elements

Similar to Sleepy Hollow, Salem, too, revolves around stories from history, with a little fantastical horror mixed in. Set during the infamous Salem witch trials, the show gives audiences a glimpse into a different side of the story we know so well.

With the list above, you should be well on your way to finding your next favorite TV show like Sleepy Hollow. And you can watch these and so much more at just a click of a button with a DIRECTV subscription (and no, it’s not magic!).

Frequently Asked Questions What is 'Sleepy Hollow' the TV show about? The FOX supernatural drama 'Sleepy Hollow' follows Ichabod Crane, confidante to George Washington during the Revolutionary War, as he wakes up 250 years into the future and finds himself in a town called Sleepy Hollow. Crane quickly realizes he brought evil spirits with him through time and must team up with local detective Abby Mills to prevent it from breaking loose. What type of show is Sleepy Hollow? FOX's 'Sleepy Hollow' is a supernatural drama, with aspects of procedural dramas, fantasy, mystery and action all mixed into one. What TV shows are similar to 'Sleepy Hollow'? Shows similar to 'Sleepy Hollow' include 'Supernatural,' 'Salem,' 'Mayfair Witches,' 'Grimm' and more.

