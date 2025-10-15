DIRECTV support icon

Watch Love Kills for Free on DIRECTV

Watch Love Kills for Free on DIRECTV

Uncover the sinister side of the search for love with gripping stories of revenge, betrayal, cults, and romance gone wrong.

From twisted affairs to fatal obsessions, Love Kills dives deep into the dark corners of human relationships. These chilling tales will keep you on the edge of your seat — and the best part? You can stream them all for free.

With MyFree DIRECTV, you can watch Love Kills and explore 50+ other free channels without paying a dime. Tune in to unforgettable series that reveal how love can turn deadly.

How to Watch True Crime Romance on DIRECTV

Catch Love Kills 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4282.

How to Set Up/Find on MyFree DIRECTV

Getting started is easy:

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/
  2. Enter your email
  3. Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet
  4. Start watching Love Kills on Ch. 4282

No credit card. No contract. No satellite dish. Just free TV.

Explore all the available FAST channels on DIRECTV.

Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV to watch free TV right now!

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page (https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/) and get started!

What channel is Love Kills?

Love Kills can be found on Ch. 4282 on DIRECTV.

