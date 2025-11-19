Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Overview: Key Dates: Play In: November 20-23

November 20-23 Quarterfinals: November 26-30

November 26-30 Semifinals: December 3-7

December 3-7 Finals: December 11-14 Where to Watch: TUDN, Telemundo

The final phase of Mexico’s top-flight soccer league, the Liga MX Apertura Liguilla, kicks off on Thursday, November 20, 2025. Below, you’ll find everything you need to watch the Liga MX playoffs live on TV – from the two Play-In Round matchups and the first-leg quarterfinals all the way through to the Liga MX Finals, taking place December 11-14.

We’ve included the full Apertura 2025 postseason schedule with TV channel information, plus a breakdown of all competing teams and more.

What Channel is Liga MX playoffs on?

Liga MX fans can watch the Apertura Liguilla live starting on November 20, 2025 on the following Spanish-language channels:

TUDN (TelevisaUnivision Deportes Network)

Telemundo

Liga MX Apertura La Liguilla Schedule

Find the complete schedule for the 2025 Liga MX playoffs below, with times, fixtures and channel information.

Play-In Matches

First up are the Play-In games, where the 7–10 seeded teams compete to determine which two clubs advance to the Quarterfinals.

Seeds 7 and 8 face each other in the first Play-In game.

Seeds 9 and 10 meet in the second Play-In game.

The winner of the 7 vs. 8 matchup automatically advances to the Quarterfinals as the No. 7 seed. The loser of that game then faces the winner of the 9 vs. 10 matchup. The winner of that final Play-In game becomes the No. 8 seed, completing the Liguilla bracket.

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Pachuca vs. Pumas UNAM (Play-In: 9 vs. 10)

Watch No. 9 Pachuca vs. No. 10 Pumas UNAM at 8 p.m. ET on TUDN

Pachuca hosts Pumas in a decisive matchup that determines which team stays alive for a chance to claim the final Liguilla spot.

Tijuana vs. FC Juárez (Play-In: 7 vs. 8)

Watch No. 7 Tijuana vs. No. 8 FC Juárez at 10 p.m. ET on TUDN

Xolos and Juárez battle for a direct ticket to the Quarterfinals, with the loser getting one last chance in the final Play-In game.

Sunday, November 23, 2025

No. 8 Seed Match: Loser of 7 vs. 8 vs. Winner of 9 vs. 10

Watch the No. 8 Seed Match live on TBD at TBD

This game decides the final team to qualify for the Liguilla Quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals 1st Leg: Wednesday, Nov. 26 – Thursday, Nov. 27

TBD vs. Toluca

Watch Toluca vs. Play-In winner live at TBD on TBD

No. 1 Toluca will face the final qualifying Play-In team in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

TBD vs. Tigres UANL

Watch Tigres UANL vs. Play-In winner live at TBD on TBD

No. 2 Tigres will play the winner of the 7 vs. 8 Play-In matchup, opening their Liguilla campaign at home.

Guadalajara vs. Cruz Azul

Watch Guadalajara vs. Cruz Azul live at TBD on TBD

No. 6 Chivas take on rival No. 3 Cruz Azul in one of the most compelling quarterfinal pairings of the Apertura.

Monterrey vs. América

Watch Monterrey vs. América live at TBD on TBD

No. 5 Monterrey hosts No. 4 Club América in a marquee showdown between two of Liga MX’s biggest clubs.

2nd Leg: Saturday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, Nov. 30

Toluca vs. TBD

Watch Toluca vs. Play-In winner (2nd leg) live at TBD on TBD

Toluca closes out its quarterfinal tie at home against the Play-In qualifier.

Tigres UANL vs. TBD

Watch Tigres UANL vs. Play-In winner (2nd leg) live at TBD on TBD

Tigres host the decisive second leg against the advancing Play-In team.

Cruz Azul vs. Guadalajara

Watch Cruz Azul vs. Guadalajara (2nd leg) live at TBD on TBD

Cruz Azul and Chivas meet again with a semifinals berth on the line.

América vs. Monterrey

Watch América vs. Monterrey (2nd leg) live at TBD on TBD

Club América host Monterrey in a high-stakes second leg between two perennial contenders.

Semifinals: Wednesday, Dec. 3 – Sunday, Dec. 7

Schedule TBD

Finals: Thursday, Dec. 11 – Sunday, Dec. 14

Schedule TBD

Which Liga MX Teams are in Apertura 2025 Liguilla?

The following ten teams have made it to the playoffs. Only the top 8 will move on to the quarterfinals.

Toluca Tigres UANL Cruz Azul América Monterrey Guadalajara Tijuana FC Juárez Pachuca Pumas UNAM

Liga MX Playoffs Format

After the regular phase concludes, the final phase, or playoffs, known as the Liguilla begins. The final tournament consists of ten teams competing in Play-Ins, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals.

The top six teams from the regular season qualify directly to the quarterfinals. Teams ranked 7th-10th enter the Play-In round to fill the remaining quarterfinal slots. Starting with the quarterfinals, the rounds consist of two matches – one home and one away – until a champion is crowned for that tournament

Typically, the champions and runners-up from Apertura and Clausura qualify for sports in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and other regional cups.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Liga MX Apertura 2025 Liguilla? The Play-In round of the Liga MX Apertura playoffs starts on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. Where can I watch Liga MX playoffs in 2025? Fans need access to TUDN and Telemundo to watch the 2025 Liga MX Apertura playoffs.

