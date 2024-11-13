FOX SOUL shares insights into real topics that impact the everyday lives of the Black community, from news and politics to relationships, culture and spirituality, all with the goal of celebrating Black culture and the individuals influencing it.

And the best part is, you can watch it anywhere, anytime, absolutely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream FOX SOUL and 50+ additional channels without spending a penny.

Find out how to get started below.

How to Watch FOX SOUL on DIRECTV

You can watch FOX SOUL 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4401.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

If you’re ready to start watching free TV, you’re in luck! You can get started with 50+ free channels through MyFree DIRECTV in just a few easy steps.

Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV Fill in your email Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet Start watching FOX SOUL by tuning in to Channel 4401

That’s right: it really is that easy. No credit card, contract or satellite dish necessary. Just free TV.

Featured Shows on FOX SOUL

Now that you know how to get started with MyFree DIRECTV, check out some of the most popular shows and segments on the FOX SOUL channel:

‘The Nightcap’ – Daily at 1:30 a.m. EST

This late-night talk show hosted by Carolina Sanchez explores various lifestyles and cultures with an open mind, aiming to leave viewers with new perspectives and ideas. The show features a full bar with rotating bartenders serving unique cocktails, enhancing engaging and provocative conversations.

Chattin’ With Chelsea! – Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST

Chelsea Edwards hosts this female-centric weekday talk show that focuses on celebrating women’s resilience and empowerment. The program features a mix of experts, celebrities and local women discussing topics ranging from parenting and fitness to professional life and cooking on the go.

TEA-G-I-F – Wednesdays & Fridays at 9 p.m. EST

Co-hosted by Claudia Jordan, Al Reynolds, and Funky Dineva, TEA-G-I-F provides a lively take on the latest celebrity news, entertainment gossip and hot topics, blending humor with insightful commentary.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV? Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page (https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/) and get started! Where can I watch FOX SOUL on DIRECTV? You can watch FOX SOUL for free on DIRECTV channel 4401.

