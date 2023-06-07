Absolutely drenched in drama, the tenth season featuring our favorite restaurant staff at Vanderpump Rules is coming to a close. This climatic season has offered more scandal(oval) than any other, and will no doubt leave most of us with a SUR shaped void in our lives. Luckily, there is no shortage in reality dramas on the horizon, both new and familiar.

Don’t despair, there is much still to relive, experience and explore both in the Vanderpump universe and beyond. Before you watch Part 3 of the Season 10 Reunion tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, read on to find out what to do with your time afterward.

‘Temptation Island’ – USA Network

Load up for an emotional rollercoaster with Temptation Island. Four relationships will be put to the true test as the couples are faced with constant temptation in paradise. Watch Temptation Island on DIRECTV.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ – ET

Season 6 is underway, so you won’t even need to wait to dig into this juicy drama. We get an inside view of obstacles these potential soulmates had to overcome from large age gaps, cultural differences, language barriers and more on their path to 90 Day Fiancé. Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on DIRECTV.

‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ – MTV

In season 11 of this high-energy reality saga, we will follow along as Spice rebounds from her surgery accident and sets out to revive her music career, Rasheeda and Kirk are hard at work on Frost and Bambi and Erica start anew. Watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on DIRECTV.

‘Booked: First Day In’ – A&E

This new A&E series gives a firsthand account of the details of their arrests and what led to their lives at this point from individuals as they are booked for their crimes.

‘Love & Marriage: Detroit’ – OWN

In the vibrant and reemerging city of Detroit, we meet a group of Black families with roots in the metropolis to showcase their journeys to live their best lives.

