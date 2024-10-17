Today, eight new channels are joining DIRECTV’s robust channel lineup. Each with its own niche focus, the diverse offering includes Surfer TV, OZ TV, Pureflix TV, T2, Pickleball TV, Great American Adventures, Total Crime and Declassified. Learn more about these new channels below including how to watch on DIRECTV.

Declassified

DECLASSIFIED takes you deeper into the secrets and stories that have shaped our world.

Watch Declassified on Ch. 4485

Great American Adventures

Great American Adventures features more than 500 hours of scripted and unscripted content highlighting themes including southern cooking and DIY, while celebrating Great American traditions every day and every season.

Watch Great American Adventures on Ch. 4368

OZ TV

OZ TV includes 10+ seasons of The Dr OZ Show, featuring world renowned experts in the fields of health, wellness, mindfulness, food, fitness, beauty, celebrity, true crime and more.

Watch OZ TV on Ch. 4330

PickleballTV

PickleballTV covers 1,000+ hours of live matches from the game’s top professionals and biggest stars. PBTV also provides viewers with first-class instruction, exclusive lifestyle programming and studio news content and more.

Watch PickleballTV on Ch. 4141

Pureflix TV

Pure Flix TV features movies that celebrate seasonal stories of faith, family, friendship and love made for the entire family to enjoy together

Watch Pureflix TV on Ch. 4421

Surfer TV

Known as the ‘Bible of Surfing’, Surfer Magazine has been the foremost authority on surf culture since 1960. Just like the legacy brand, Surfer delivers unrivaled content and captivating stories that inspire, and celebrate the world of surfing.

Watch Surfer TV on Ch. 4118

T2

T2 offers year-round live tennis competition including matches from the men’s and women’s pro tennis tours as well as International Tennis Federation events. Other programing includes original short-form features and documentaries exclusive to T2.

Watch T2 on Ch. 4117

Total Crime

Where questionable people do very bad things. True crime, all the time.

Watch Total Crime on Ch. 4273

Explore even more new channels on DIRECTV, and if you’re not on board yet, what are you waiting for?

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.