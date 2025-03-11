DIRECTV and Big Ten Team Up to Support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana through “Bucks for Buckets”

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana Will Receive $1 for Every Point Scored During the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

DIRECTV again supports the Ronald McDonald House of Central Indiana (RMHCCIN), this time through a new “Bucks for Buckets” initiative.

DIRECTV will donate $1 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) chapter for every point scored during the 2025 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from March 12-16.

“Bucks for Buckets” is an extension of DIRECTV’s award-winning “Goals for Good” program, which began at the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour and benefits RMHC. It follows DIRECTV donating more than 40 televisions to the RMHCCIN chapter in conjunction with the 2024 Big Ten Football Championship Game.

“DIRECTV has a long-standing commitment to use sporting events like the Big Ten Tournament to bring people together, and we’re proud to continue to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana through Bucks for Buckets as they assist families of ill or injured children during a time of critical need,” said Jon Greer, head of communications and community at DIRECTV.

As part of DIRECTV’s commitment to supporting local communities, RMHCCIN team members will attend an on-court shootaround and the Big Ten Championship Game on March 16. DIRECTV will present the final amount to RHMCCIN at the local house on March 17. The donation will assist the chapter in providing resources and support to families staying there while their child undergoes treatment.

“We are very grateful for DIRECTV’s support of RMHC chapters nationwide and right here in Indianapolis,” said RMHCCIN CEO Karin Ogden, “Indianapolis is a sports-centric town, and we’re honored to receive support from DIRECTV through this innovative Bucks for Buckets initiative.”

DIRECTV provides video service to multiple RMHC houses across the nation and regularly volunteers to provide meals or supplies at local houses. Bucks for Buckets extends DIRECTV’s existing support of RMHC Global to help amplify its mission to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.