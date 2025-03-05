WATCH DRAFTKINGS NETWORK FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Welcome to DraftKings Network, your ultimate hub for all things action-packed! Get into the exhilarating chaos of the 24/7 betting and fantasy lifestyle. With our fresh takes, expert insights, and a dash of personality, we’ve got everything you need to navigate the sports world like a pro.

How to Watch DraftKings Network on DIRECTV

You can watch DraftKings Network 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Channel 4106.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Ready to start betting? You can access DraftKings Network in just a few simple steps:

Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV Enter your email Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet Tune in to Channel 4106 and get ready for nonstop DraftKings!

No credit card, no contracts—just free TV and unlimited DraftKings.

Must-Watch Shows on DraftKings Network

Curious about what’s ahead? Check out these standout segments that will keep you coming back for more:

South Beach Conversations

These intimate discussions break the mold of traditional interviews. Dan LeBatard explores the ups and downs that define success, blending heartfelt moments with humor and leaving no stone unturned.

Mystery Crate

Think of Mystery Crate as a surprise bag filled with eclectic content every week, crafted by diverse talents from the “LeBatard & Friends” family. Each episode promises an unexpected twist.

GoJo and Golic

In “God Bless Football,” join Stugotz, Billy Gil, and a rotating roster of guests as they tackle all things NFL with a refreshing and entertaining lens, celebrating America’s beloved sport.

Nothing Personal with David Samson

Step behind the curtain with David Samson, who brings insider knowledge every weekday, unpacking the intersections of sports and entertainment. No topic is too controversial—it’s solely about business in this candid discussion.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Broadcasting from their waterfront studios in Miami, Dan LeBatard, Stugotz, and the lively crew from the Shipping Container share their distinctive takes on sports, pop culture, and beyond.

Ross Tucker College Draft

Join Ross Tucker and Emory Hunt from Football GamePlan as they delve into the most exciting players from college football, providing in-depth analysis by position as we gear up for the NFL Draft.

God Bless Football

Revisiting “God Bless Football,” this segment gives a fresh take on everything NFL. Stugotz, Billy Gil, and various guest hosts gather to celebrate all facets of the game.

Best of All The Smoke

Dive into the award-winning series, “All the Smoke,” featuring NBA champs Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. This show offers an inside look at current athletes and the pressing issues they face, blending compelling stories with important discussions.

