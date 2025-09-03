Score Big with DIRECTV PERKS: Win a Trip to the big game!

Get ready to cheer because this year, the start of football season means one thing: it’s time for an epic giveaway from DIRECTV PERKS! We’re talking about an astounding prize pool of over $100,000 that’s bound to make any fan’s heart race. The star of the show? An all-inclusive trip for two to next year’s big game at Levi’s Stadium!

Sign up for DIRECTV to make sure you have access to all the entertainment and PERKS!

What is DIRECTV PERKS?

DIRECTV PERKS is a customer loyalty program that gives DIRECTV subscribers rewards, content and experiences that amplify all they love about TV. Members have exclusive access to sweepstakes and giveaways, and can earn tokens that can be redeemed for discounts, merchandise, gift cards and more. Tokens are provided based on your loyalty and the actions you take; think of things like on-time bill payments, service anniversary or a fun spin on our weekly wheel. When you enroll in the DIRECTV PERKS loyalty program, you’ll receive tokens just for taking that first step. And remember, the longer you stick with us, the more tokens you can amass.

Giveaway Details

An all-inclusive trip for two to next year’s big game at Levi’s Stadium is a fantastic place to start, but if you can believe it, the good news doesn’t end there. There are an incredible number of ways to win this giveaway. With over 260 additional prizes up for grabs, you could be one of the fortunate winners to snag fabulous rewards like $100 gift cards, stunning home theater makeovers or even jaw-dropping tailgating kits that will make you the envy of every parking lot.

Available Prizes

Grand Prize – Super Bowl Flyaway

Round trip economy airfare

3 days/2 nights in a 4-star hotel near Santa Clara (double occupancy)

All ground transportation from home, airports, hotel, dinner, and Super Bowl

Access, tickets to Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl LX

One dinner for 2 at a top San Jose restaurant on Saturday

$1,000 Prepaid Card Spending Money

First Prize – (5) Winners of Home Super Bowl Party Makeover

85” Smart 4K TV: $1,300

Premium Soundbar/Sound System: $650

$1,500 Crate & Barrel Gift Card

$1,000 Fanatics Gift Card

$500 Uber Eats/Grocery Gift Card

Second Prize – (10) Winners Tailgating Prize Pack

Portable Grill: $500

Powered Cooler: $350

Bluetooth Speaker: $175

Corn Hole/Washer Toss Game: $150

$750 Fanatics Gift Card

$500 Grocery Gift Card

Third Prize – Fanatics, Uber Eats, VISA Gift Cards

(125) Winners of $100 Fanatics Gift Card

(125) Winners of $100 Uber Eats Gift Card

Eligibility and How to Enter to Win the Giveaway

If you’re a residential DIRECTV customer sporting Signature Packages, Genre Packs or MyFree you’re in the game! It’s simple, head over to the DIRECTV PERKS platform and enter to win. Just don’t forget the important dates:

All Signature Package, Genre Pack or MyFree users can submit to win from September 1 to September 30.

Signature Package members can sign up for DIRECTV PERKS starting immediately.

Genre Pack and MyFree members can sign up for DIRECTV PERKS starting September 15.

So gear up, get excited and let the football festivities begin. Chances like this don’t come every day! Who’s ready to score big?