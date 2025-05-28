Dobson Fiber Launches DIRECTV Streaming Services for Broadband Customers

Dobson Fiber is expanding its entertainment offerings with the launch of DIRECTV, providing customers with even more ways to stream high-quality television through Dobson Fiber’s fast and reliable fiber internet.

As an official provider of DIRECTV, Dobson Fiber now offers customers access to local, national, and premium channels that can be streamed anytime, anywhere—on smartphones, tablets, or televisions.

“DIRECTV’s streaming model—with its 24-month price guarantee, transparent pricing, and no long-term contracts—aligns perfectly with our customer-first philosophy,” said Dan Gillan, Chief Revenue Officer at Dobson Fiber. “Our customers want simplicity, flexibility, and seamless integration with our high-speed internet. This partnership delivers all of that, whether it’s for streaming live TV, binge-watching on-demand titles, gaming, or remote work.”

All DIRECTV packages include local affiliates such as ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC (where available), with more than 75 channels in the entry-level package and over 150 channels in premium options. New subscribers also receive premium networks like Max and SHOWTIME free for the first three months. The service is available to all Dobson Fiber residential internet subscribers.

The DIRECTV Gemini Air device, included with service, features a voice-enabled remote control, universal search and discovery, and the ability to sign in and watch direct-to-consumer streaming apps within the user-friendly interface, making the switch from traditional cable effortless.

For more information or to subscribe, visit dobson.net/streaming.