DIRECTV and Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser surprised Kiser’s former youth team, the Cass County Panthers on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Pioneer High School in Royal Center, Indiana.

Kiser and DIRECTV will be giving the young Panthers, in third through sixth grade, tickets to the Notre Dame-Miami of Ohio game that will be played at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday. Kiser presented the Panthers coaches with a Notre Dame helmet, symbolic of the partnership between DIRECTV, Notre Dame and the Panthers.

DIRECTV has been a leader in sports and entertainment for over 30 years and first announced a partnership with Notre Dame Athletics in August 2023. At DIRECTV serving the community is a core value, and this event was no different.

In addition to the ticket donation, DIRECTV will have a photo booth activation Friday afternoon from 2-5 p.m. inside the Notre Dame Bookstore at Eddy Street Commons and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. outside Gate 10 of the Joyce Center. Both activations will feature Notre Dame student athletes.