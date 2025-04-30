Last week, DIRECTV for BUSINESS was thrilled to sponsor the Engage for Good Conference presented by Tik Tok. On April 25, leaders from DIRECTV and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) presented a breakout session designed to highlight their nonprofit partnership. Michael Lopez and Abby Ruffkess of DIRECTV, alongside Zack Rogers of RMHC Global detailed the ways in which the companies’ collaboration goes beyond simply cutting a check. From custom nonprofit product offerings to in-kind ad inventory, employee engagement, and high-profile brand integrations, attendees learned how this partnership taps into the full potential of what companies can offer.

Ruffkess, Lopez, and Rogers presented on the partnership strategy.

Segment 1: Establishing the Partnership

DIRECTV selected RMHC because they aligned perfectly with their mission and had a strong national presence. RMHC’s commitment to supporting families mirrored DIRECTV’s values around connection and comfort. Specifically, DIRECTV’s product, television, was a natural fit to enhance the comfort provided at RMHC Houses. Because employees for both companies are spread across the country, the partnership offered meaningful volunteer opportunities and local engagement nationwide.

Segment 2: Supporting and Amplifying the Partnership

DIRECTV focused on combining direct financial support with valuable in-kind contributions like media placements and product donations. Sponsoring RMHC events in key markets helped boost visibility and deepen community engagement. Similarly, RMHC created a Partner Toolkit to make it easy for DIRECTV employees to volunteer, donate, and get involved. Collaboration on blogs, social media, internal communications, and a 200% donation match on “Giving Tuesday” inspired broader employee involvement. Finally, DIRECTV integrated RMHC into major sponsorships like Nickelodeon Slime Bowl parties and Big Ten “Goals for Good” initiatives, and helped RMHC run valuable PSAs during the holidays, saving them marketing dollars.

Segment 3: Highlighting DIRECTV Product to Meet RMHC Needs

DIRECTV realized RMHC needed solutions both in Houses and at families’ homes, leading to a dual commercial and residential strategy; DIRECTV for BUSINESS serves RMHC Houses, while Residential offerings keep families connected after they return home. In 2025, DIRECTV is excited to incorporate MyFree DIRECTV, a service offering a selection of popular free live channels and On Demand content that you can stream for free on the DIRECTV app.

Segment 4: Strategic Development

Flexibility was key as DIRECTV for BUSINESS developed a scalable, discounted service model over several months. Executive support, especially from Doug Eichler, SVP of DIRECTV for BUSINESS, helped prioritize this initiative across teams. Similarly, cross-functional collaboration from Pricing, Operations, Finance, Legal, Sales, and Marketing made the rollout possible. The program’s launch was then clearly communicated through webinars and emails to RMHC Chapters.

Segment 5: Broadening the Impact

What started as a custom RMHC offering has grown into a national program for all nonprofits; all 501c organizations can access discounted, family-focused DIRECTV service (the only national provider offering this). Strategic marketing campaigns like “Power of Entertainment” and “Transport Imaginations” helped spread the word, and the program has seen double-digit growth.

With over 600 attendees representing major corporate brands and nonprofits at the conference, DIRECTV’s Nonprofit Offer garnered significant awareness and interest. But the spirit of altruism didn’t end there. Also acknowledged and celebrated were National Account customers Buffalo Wild Wings and the Inspire Foundation, both nominated for two HALO Awards. All told, the conference was a uniquely educational nonprofit discussion informed by a successful collaboration between DIRECTV and RMHC.

To see how DIRECTV supports nonprofits nationwide, visit the website at: Best TV Services for Nonprofit | DIRECTV.

