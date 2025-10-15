DIRECTV support icon

Watch Crime Scenes for Free on DIRECTV

Watch Crime Scenes for Free on DIRECTV

Dive into shocking crime scenes, unsolved cases, and intense investigations that reveal the darker side of justice.

Crime Scenes brings you real-life mysteries, forensic breakthroughs, and gripping reconstructions of criminal acts. Whether you’re a true crime enthusiast or just love a good whodunit, this channel delivers — and it’s completely free.

With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream Crime Scenes and other thrilling channels without paying a cent.

How to Watch Crime Scenes on DIRECTV

Crime Scenes is available 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4281.

How to Set Up/Find on MyFree DIRECTV

Here’s how to start watching:

  1. Visit the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/
  2. Enter your email
  3. Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet
  4. Start watching Crime Scenes on Ch. 4281

No subscription. No hassle. Just free crime TV.

Explore all the available FAST channels on DIRECTV.

Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV to watch free TV right now!

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page (https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/) and get started!

What channel is Crime Stories?

Crime Stories can be found on Ch. 4281 on DIRECTV.

Promo

