DIRECTV will webcast a fireside chat with Chief Marketing Officer Vince Torres at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT.

The webcast will be available live and for replay. In case the conference schedule changes, viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time.