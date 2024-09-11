DIRECTV support icon

TYPE WHAT YOU’RE LOOKING FOR BELOW TO SEARCH ON INSIDER OR DIRECTV

News - Article

DIRECTV to Webcast Fireside Chat with Vince Torres at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 12

Share
DIRECTV to Webcast Fireside Chat with Vince Torres at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 12

Tune in for a fireside chat with Vince Torres at the Goldman Sachs Conference, scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT. Webcast available live and for replay.

Key Takeaways:

  • DIRECTV to webcast fireside chat with DIRECTV Chief Marketing Officer Vince Torres at Goldman Sachs Conference
  • Webcast will be available live and for replay

DIRECTV will webcast a fireside chat with Chief Marketing Officer Vince Torres at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 11:10 a.m. ET / 8:10 a.m. PT.

Click here to register for the webcast.

The webcast will be available live and for replay. In case the conference schedule changes, viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time.

Share

Most Popular

Sports

2024-2025 Premier League: Full Schedule, How to Watch & Top Teams

read more
WNBA

WNBA Games Today: 2024 Season Games, Previews & How to Watch

read more
Sports

Upcoming Sporting Events to Stream in 4K

read more
Sports

2024 Major League Soccer Schedule, Rankings & Games to Watch

read more
Sports

2024 MLB TV Schedules, News & How to Watch

read more
Promo

More Like This

DIRECTV Joins AAA’s Portfolio of Member Benefits With Two Ways to Save
News

DIRECTV Joins AAA’s Portfolio of Member Benefits With Two Ways to Save

DIRECTV Introduces ‘User Profiles’ for Satellite-Free Customers
News

DIRECTV Introduces ‘User Profiles’ for Satellite-Free Customers

DIRECTV And Nickelytics Team Up For Cutting-Edge Out-Of-Home Ad Campaign In LA
News

DIRECTV And Nickelytics Team Up For Cutting-Edge Out-Of-Home Ad Campaign In LA

Disney denies DIRECTV request to return programming ahead of Presidential Debate
News

Disney denies DIRECTV request to return programming ahead of Presidential Debate

Disney Fails to Negotiate in Good Faith According to DIRECTV Filed FCC Complaint
News

Disney Fails to Negotiate in Good Faith According to DIRECTV Filed FCC Complaint