DIRECTV Appeals to SEC, ACC and Big 12 University Presidents

Earlier today, DIRECTV Head of State & Local Affairs Hamlin Wade sent letters to each of the Chancellors, Presidents, and Commissioners of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), and Big 12 Conference, seeking their support in allowing alumni, students, and fans to obtain more flexible programming packages and lower-priced options in one simple experience.

“Fan loyalty is at the core of our mission: We want to offer maximum choice and value by empowering fans to choose the content they want at lower price points, not forcing them to accept a bloated bundle of expensive channels they don’t watch,” Mr. Wade wrote. “Instead of digging in their heels and demanding the status quo, we need Disney to work with us to create more flexible options that better serve today’s consumer preferences.”

The Walt Disney Co. recently paid $3 billion to ensure exclusivity over SEC athletics for the next decade. Disney operates the SEC Network as a joint venture with the conference, and any lost revenues from DIRECTV or other distributors will cost each school future funding. Disney’s partnership with the ACC for the ACC Network operates similarly.

“Disney’s actions have denied alumni, students, and fans the simple pleasure of cheering on their favorite teams and reinvesting their loyalties into these universities,” Mr. Wade wrote. “This (flexibility and choice) will help guarantee the public, whose taxes and tuitions help pay for the public universities in your conference, access to the content they love and deserve.”

Read the letters: