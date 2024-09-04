DIRECTV support icon

DIRECTV Appeals to SEC, ACC and Big 12 University Presidents

Earlier today, DIRECTV Head of State & Local Affairs Hamlin Wade sent letters to each of the Chancellors, Presidents, and Commissioners of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), and Big 12 Conference, seeking their support in allowing alumni, students, and fans to obtain more flexible programming packages and lower-priced options in one simple experience.

“Fan loyalty is at the core of our mission: We want to offer maximum choice and value by empowering fans to choose the content they want at lower price points, not forcing them to accept a bloated bundle of expensive channels they don’t watch,” Mr. Wade wrote. “Instead of digging in their heels and demanding the status quo, we need Disney to work with us to create more flexible options that better serve today’s consumer preferences.”

The Walt Disney Co. recently paid $3 billion to ensure exclusivity over SEC athletics for the next decade. Disney operates the SEC Network as a joint venture with the conference, and any lost revenues from DIRECTV or other distributors will cost each school future funding. Disney’s partnership with the ACC for the ACC Network operates similarly.

“Disney’s actions have denied alumni, students, and fans the simple pleasure of cheering on their favorite teams and reinvesting their loyalties into these universities,” Mr. Wade wrote. “This (flexibility and choice) will help guarantee the public, whose taxes and tuitions help pay for the public universities in your conference, access to the content they love and deserve.”

DIRECTV is asking them to work with other Chancellors and Presidents, Commissioners and elected officials to empower fans and push for flexibility in the marketplace. This will help guarantee the public, whose taxes and tuitions help pay for the public universities, access to the content they love and deserve.

Read the letters:

ACC

BIG 12

SEC

Alabama Crimson Tide

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn Tigers

Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats

LSU Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners

Ole Miss Rebels

South Carolina Gamecocks

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies

Vanderbilt Commodores

Boston College Eagles

Cal-Berkeley Golden Bears

Clemson Tigers

Duke Blue Devils

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Louisville Cardinals

Miami Hurricanes

North Carolina-Chapel Hill Tar Heels

NC State Wolfpack

Pitt Panthers

SMU Mustangs

Stanford Cardinal

Syracuse Orange

Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Tech Hokies

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils

Baylor Bears

BYU Cougars

Central Florida Knights

Cincinnati Bearcats

Colorado-Boulder Buffaloes

Houston Cougars

Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas State Wildcats

Oklahoma State Cowboys/Cowgirls

TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Utah Utes

West Virginia Mountaineers

