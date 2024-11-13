Known for his role in hit sitcom, Two and a Half Men, Charlie Sheen stars as Dr. Charlie Goodson in Anger Management. As a therapist, Dr. Goodson works with clients to overcome their anger issues, all while dealing with a host of his own anger-related dilemmas. For those looking to watch – or rewatch – this 2012 sitcom, you’re in luck!

Featured Episodes of ‘Anger Management’

Now that you know how to get started with MyFree DIRECTV, check out some of the most popular shows and segments on the Anger Management channel:

‘Charlie and the Devil’ (Season 2, Episode 40)

A new patient in Charlie’s therapy group claims to be the Devil, leading to a series of bizarre and humorous events. Another one of Dr. Goodson patients even attempts to sell his soul to win Lacey’s affection.

‘Charlie Gets Lindsay Lohan into Trouble’ (Season 2, Episode 12)

Charlie becomes Lindsay Lohan’s anger management therapist on a commercial set, but complications arise when their professional relationship turns personal, attracting media attention.

‘Charlie and the Prison Riot’ (Season 2, Episode 32)

During a prison therapy session, a riot breaks out, and Charlie finds himself taken hostage, testing his conflict resolution skills in a high-stakes environment.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I watch Anger Management for free on DIRECTV? Watch Anger Management for free on DIRECTV channel 4321. How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV? Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page (https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/) and get started!

