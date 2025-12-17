DIRECTV support icon

Acorn TV Mysteries: Stream Cozy & Dark Suspense 24/7 on DIRECTV

Acorn TV Mysteries delivers a stellar lineup—from countryside whodunits to shadowy crime dramas. Clever plots, charming detectives, and binge-worthy suspense await.

With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream Acorn TV Mysteries and dozens of other FAST channels at no cost. Cozy night in? Let the mysteries begin.

How to Watch Acorn TV for Free on DIRECTV

Unravel the intrigue:

  • Go to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/
  • Enter your email
  • Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet
  • Start watching Acorn TV Mysteries on Ch. 4204

No fees. No strings. Just endless mystery and suspense.

What Can You Watch on MyFree DIRECTV?

There are so many great channels available for free on MyFree DIRECTV. See if there is a FAST channel for you. Explore all of FAST channels on DIRECTV.

Get started watching free TV today!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Acorn TV Mysteries on DIRECTV?

Acorn TV Mysteries is a free FAST channel featuring British crime dramas, cozy whodunits, and suspenseful series available on Channel 4204.

How can I watch Acorn TV Mysteries for free?

Register on MyFree DIRECTV, download the app, and start streaming Acorn TV Mysteries on Channel 4204 at no cost.

What shows are on Acorn TV Mysteries?

Expect popular British mysteries, detective dramas, and gripping thrillers curated for fans of suspense and crime storytelling.

Is Acorn TV Mysteries available on mobile devices?

Yes, stream Acorn TV Mysteries anytime on your phone, tablet, or smart TV using the DIRECTV app.

