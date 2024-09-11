DIRECTV Joins AAA’s Portfolio of Member Benefits With Two Ways to Save

AAA, one of North America’s largest and most trusted membership organizations, is adding DIRECTV, a leader in sports and entertainment content distribution, to its extensive portfolio of benefits available to AAA members. This newest benefit connects AAA members with their favorite content – allowing them to stream DIRECTV satellite-free at home or on the go!

“We are continually looking for new ways to save our members money – in every aspect of their life,” said Alan McVay, Managing Director, Partnership Development/D&R Business Lead. “Streaming is something we all do, so adding DIRECTV to our portfolio of benefits made sense. Our members will appreciate being able to watch their favorite games, shows and movies while also getting a few extra dollars back in their pocket.”

AAA members will have access to DIRECTV’s live TV offerings alongside thousands of streaming apps like Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and more*. DIRECTV also offers unlimited hours of Cloud DVR storage, streaming on unlimited devices in the same home, and unlimited simultaneous DVR recordings.

The DIRECTV benefit will provide AAA members with two exclusive ways to save:

$10 off for 24 months, PLUS a $50 Visa Reward Card with new DIRECTV service when signing up at DIRECTV.com

Or

A $200 Visa Reward Card with new DIRECTV service when the order via phone toll-free at 1-866-514-2940

“DIRECTV is excited to provide these unique offers to AAA and its members nationwide,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer of DIRECTV. “We look forward to seeing many of the AAA members streaming DIRECTV in the months ahead.”

For more information about DIRECTV’s AAA member benefit, please visit aaa.com/DIRECTV.

*Requires separate paid subscription for Netflix, Max, Prime Video (see amazon.com/amazonprime for details) and other 3rd party apps. Restrictions apply. High-speed internet-connected compatible device required. Google login is required.