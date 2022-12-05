It’s time for the most competitive time of year, college football bowl season! Get ready for all the bowl games (42 if you’re counting ) from Dec. 16 through Jan. 9.  Read on to find out how to watch college football bowl games, peruse the schedule and get planning for college football’s most exciting season. 

Relive some of the highlights from last year’s Rose Bowl featuring Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Utah Utes.

 

Where To Watch College Football Bowl Games

You can find all your favorite college football bowl games on the following channels.

ESPN

ESPN2 

ABC 

FOX

CBS 

 

College Football Bowl Game Schedule

Dec. 16 – Cure Bowl –11:30 a.m. ET – ESPN – Troy vs. UTSA

Dec. 16 – Bahamas Bowl – 3 p.m. ET – ESPN – Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB

Dec. 17 – Fenway Bowl – 11 a.m. ET – ESPN – Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Dec. 17 – Celebration Bowl – 12 p.m. ET – ABC – North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Jackson State Tigers

Dec. 17 – New Mexico Bowl – 2:15 p.m. ET – ESPN  – BYU vs. SMU

Dec. 17 – LA Bowl – 3:30 p.m. ET – ABC – Washington State vs. Fresno State

Dec. 17 – LendingTree Bowl – 5:45 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Southern Miss vs. Rice

Dec. 17 – Las Vegas Bowl – 7:30 p.m. ET – ABC  – Florida vs. Oregon State

Dec. 17 – Frisco Bowl – 9:15 p.m. ET – ESPN  – North Texas vs. Boise State

Dec. 19 – Myrtle Beach Bowl – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Marshall vs. UConn

Dec. 20 – Boca Raton Bowl – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Toledo vs. Liberty

Dec. 20 – Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN  – San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

Dec. 21  – New Orleans Bowl – 9 p.m. – ESPN  – Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama

Dec. 22 – Armed Forces Bowl – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Baylor vs. Air Force

Dec. 23 – Gasparilla Bowl – 7 p.m. ET – ESPN – Missouri vs. Wake Forest

Dec. 23 – Independence Bowl – 3 p.m. ET – ESPN – Houston vs. Louisiana

Dec. 24 – Hawai’i Bowl – 8 p.m. – ESPN  – San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee

Dec. 26 – Quick Lane Bowl – 2:30 p.m. – ESPN  – Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State 

Dec. 27 – Guaranteed Rate Bowl – 10:15 p.m. ET – ESPN – Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Dec. 27 – Camellia Bowl – 12 p.m. ET – ESPN – Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

Dec. 27 – First Responder Bowl – 3:15 p.m. ET – ESPN – Memphis vs. Utah State

Dec. 27 – Birmingham Bowl – 6:45 p.m. ET – ESPN – Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina

Dec. 28 – Military Bowl – 2 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Duke vs. UCF

Dec. 28 – Liberty Bowl – 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Arkansas vs. Kansas

Dec. 28 – Holiday Bowl – 8 p.m. ET – FOX  – Oregon vs. North Carolina

Dec. 28 – Texas – 9 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech

Dec. 29 – Pinstripe  Bowl – 2 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Minnesota vs. Syracuse

Dec. 29 – Cheez-It Bowl – 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Oklahoma vs. Florida State

Dec. 29 – Alamo Bowl – 9 p.m. ET – ESPN – Texas vs. Washington

Dec. 30 – Duke’s Mayo Bowl – 12 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Maryland vs. NC State

Dec. 30 – Sun Bowl – 2 p.m. ET – CBS  – UCLA vs. Pitt

Dec. 30 – Gator Bowl – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Dec. 30 – Arizona Bowl – 4 p.m. ET – Barstool  – Ohio vs. Wyoming

Dec. 30  – Orange Bowl – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN  – (6) Tennessee vs. (7) Clemson

Dec. 31 – Music City Bowl – 12 p.m. ET – ABC – Iowa vs. Kentucky

Dec. 31 – Peach Bowl semifinal – 8 p.m. ET – ESPN  – (1) Georgia vs. (4) Ohio State

Dec. 31 – Fiesta Bowl semifinal – 4 p.m. ET – ESPN  – (2) Michigan vs. (3) TCU

Dec. 31 – Sugar Bowl– 12 p.m. ET – ESPN  – (5) Alabama vs. (9) Kansas State

Jan. 2 – ReliaQuest Bowl – 12 p.m. ET – ESPN2  – Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Jan. 2 – Citrus Bowl – 1 p.m. ET – ABC – LSU vs. Purdue

Jan. 2 – Cotton Bowl – 1 p.m. ET – ESPN – (10) USC vs. (16) Tulane

Jan. 2 – Rose Bowl – 5 p.m. ET – ESPN  – (8) Utah vs. (11) Penn State

Jan. 9 – National Championship – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN  – Semifinal winners

 

 

Common College Football Bowl Game Questions

How many bowl games are there in college football?

There are 43 schedule college football bowl games in the 2022-2023 season.

 

What are the best bowl games in college football?

The most popular college football bowl games are the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

 

When do college football bowl games start?

The first bowl game is on Dec. 16, 2022.

 

Why do college football players opt out of bowl games?

Some college football players opt out of bowl games to avoid injury and due to bowl game season’s proximity to the NFL Draft.

 

