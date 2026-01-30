Ryz Sports Network: Live Action 24/7—Free on DIRECTV

Ryz Sports Network brings a fresh approach to sports streaming—fast, free, and fiercely global. With nonstop live action spanning time zones and continents, Ryz delivers something sports fans rarely get: Prime Time All The Time. From Division I football to international baseball, and from women’s basketball to MMA and ultimate frisbee, the schedule never sleeps.

With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream Ryz Sports Network and dozens of other FAST channels at no cost. No subscription. No hidden fees. Just pure, around-the-clock sports.

How to Watch Ryz Sports Network for Free on DIRECTV

Getting into the game is easy:

Visit the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/

Enter your email

Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet

Start streaming Ryz Sports Network on Channel 4149

No limits. No paywalls. Just 24/7 live sports from around the world.

What Makes Ryz Sports Network Different?

Ryz isn’t your typical sports channel, it’s a new kind of FAST network built on accessibility, equity and global reach.

A Broad, Inclusive Sports Lineup

Ryz covers men’s and women’s sports across a wide range of leagues and divisions. You’ll find:

Division I football

Basketball

Softball

International baseball

MMA

Ultimate frisbee

And more

The network embraces diversity in sport, ensuring fans get more than the traditional “big league only” approach.

Global Live Sports, All Day and Night

Because Ryz pulls live events from North America, South America, Australia, Asia, and beyond, prime time isn’t a timeslot—it’s a constant. Whether it’s morning or midnight, Ryz has live games on deck. This is the heart of its bold promise: “Prime Time – All The Time.”

A Mission Built for Fans

Ryz Sports Network was created with one purpose: to make great sports accessible to everyone, everywhere. No gatekeeping. No premium tiers. Just sports as they happen.

What Can You Watch on MyFree DIRECTV?

Ryz Sports Network is just one of many great FAST channels available on MyFree DIRECTV. From movies to mysteries to global sports, there’s a free channel for every kind of viewer.

Explore the full lineup and start streaming free today.

Find even more great FAST channels on DIRECTV in our MyFree DIRECTV channel guide.