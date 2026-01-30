Ryz Sports Network: Live Action 24/7—Free on DIRECTV

Ryz Sports Network brings a fresh approach to sports streaming—fast, free, and fiercely global. With nonstop live action spanning time zones and continents, Ryz delivers something sports fans rarely get: Prime Time All The Time. From Division I football to international baseball, and from women’s basketball to MMA and ultimate frisbee, the schedule never sleeps.
With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream Ryz Sports Network and dozens of other FAST channels at no cost. No subscription. No hidden fees. Just pure, around-the-clock sports.
How to Watch Ryz Sports Network for Free on DIRECTV
Getting into the game is easy:
- Visit the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/
- Enter your email
- Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet
- Start streaming Ryz Sports Network on Channel 4149
No limits. No paywalls. Just 24/7 live sports from around the world.
What Makes Ryz Sports Network Different?
Ryz isn’t your typical sports channel, it’s a new kind of FAST network built on accessibility, equity and global reach.
A Broad, Inclusive Sports Lineup
Ryz covers men’s and women’s sports across a wide range of leagues and divisions. You’ll find:
- Division I football
- Basketball
- Softball
- International baseball
- MMA
- Ultimate frisbee
- And more
The network embraces diversity in sport, ensuring fans get more than the traditional “big league only” approach.
Global Live Sports, All Day and Night
Because Ryz pulls live events from North America, South America, Australia, Asia, and beyond, prime time isn’t a timeslot—it’s a constant. Whether it’s morning or midnight, Ryz has live games on deck. This is the heart of its bold promise: “Prime Time – All The Time.”
A Mission Built for Fans
Ryz Sports Network was created with one purpose: to make great sports accessible to everyone, everywhere. No gatekeeping. No premium tiers. Just sports as they happen.
What Can You Watch on MyFree DIRECTV?
Ryz Sports Network is just one of many great FAST channels available on MyFree DIRECTV. From movies to mysteries to global sports, there’s a free channel for every kind of viewer.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Ryz Sports Network?
Ryz Sports Network is a 24/7 free ad supported streaming television (FAST) channel featuring nonstop live sports from around the world. It spans men’s and women’s competitions, multiple leagues, and a broad mix of sports.
How can I watch Ryz Sports Network for free?
You can watch Ryz Sports Network for free through MyFree DIRECTV by registering with your email and tuning in to Channel 4149 on the DIRECTV App. No fees or subscription required.
What sports are featured on Ryz?
Ryz broadcasts a wide variety: Division I football, basketball, softball, international baseball, ultimate frisbee, MMA, and other sports from global leagues and different divisions.
Why does Ryz call itself “Prime Time All The Time”?
Because Ryz sources live events from multiple time zones—from Asia to Australia to the Americas—there’s always a major event happening, day or night.
Is Ryz Sports Network available on all devices?
Yes. With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream Ryz on smart TVs, tablets, mobile devices, laptops, and supported streaming platforms via the DIRECTV App.