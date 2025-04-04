DIRECTV support icon

WATCH RIG TV FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Welcome to Rig TV, your destination for high-octane real entertainment. From the creators of ICE ROAD TRUCKERS and DEADLIEST CATCH, Rig TV showcases some of the toughest jobs in the world, featuring thrilling series such as Storage Wars: Northern Treasures, Monster Garage, Wild Justice, and Black Gold.

Now, you can watch Rig TV anytime, at no cost! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others for free. Find out how to start watching below. 

How to Watch Rig TV on DIRECTV

You can watch Rig TV 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4265.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Getting access to Rig TV is quick and easy! Just follow these steps: 

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  2. Enter your email. 
  3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  4. Tune in to Channel 4265 and dive into the action!

No credit card, no contracts—just free entertainment at your fingertips.

Don’t miss the adventure. Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching Rig TV for free! 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch Rig TV on TV?

You can watch Rig TV 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4265.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

