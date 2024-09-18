Personalize Your DIRECTV Experience With DIRECTV User Profiles

One account, five profiles, endless entertainment. DIRECTV is excited to introduce DIRECTV User Profiles!

Everyone in your home can enjoy a customized TV experience with five individual profiles included. This guide will provide you with everything you need to know about how to customize your DIRECTV User Profile, how to set up additional profiles and more.

What is a DIRECTV User Profile?

Our all-new DIRECTV User Profiles feature will allow each existing and new DIRECTV DTVi & Stream account to create up to five unique profiles for a personalized content experience. You no longer have to wade through the rest of your family’s favorite shows, movies and sports to get to the content you want to watch. Or have your algorithm thrown off because you streamed your kid’s favorite show and you now keep getting recommendations to watch the newest Bluey episode. DIRECTV User Profiles provides users with their own customized viewing experience, so you can enjoy DIRECTV your way.

How Do You Set Up a DIRECTV User Profile?

Ready to get started? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to set up and customize your DIRECTV User Profiles.

Each user will start with one DIRECTV User Profile that is automatically set up using the name on your account. Click the icon in the upper left corner of the DIRECTV home screen.

DIRECTV users can have up to five profiles per account, as seen below. Select a profile to continue.

This will take you to a screen where you can edit your current profile or add additional profiles (up to five per account). Click on the pencil icon to edit your default profile or select the “+ New Profile” to add a new DIRECTV User Profile.

From there, any new user profile will get the opportunity to tell us more about your favorite shows, sports and streaming services. This allows DIRECTV to create a customized streaming experience that is as unique as you are. Click on the “Choose Your Favorites” button to advance to the next screen.

Select your favorite channels to receive personalized suggestions tailored to your unique interests. Once you make your selections, click the “Continue” button in the upper right corner. If you don’t want to select any channels, you can just click the “Skip” button to advance to the next screen. The “Skip” button appears where the “Continue” button is in the image below when nothing is selected.

Next, you’ll be able to select your favorite teams and sports so you never miss a game. Not a sports fan? No problem. Just click the “Skip” button in the right-hand corner to move to the next screen.

From here, you can select the subscription services you have. This will help DIRECTV provide you with additional recommendations for shows you can watch with the streaming services you already have and love. Selecting your favorite third-party apps is only available via Gemini or Gemini air device.

Here’s the list of streaming services you can select from:

Netflix

Prime Video

Max

Disney+

Hulu

Apple TV

Peacock

Paramount

Select your subscription services and click the “Done” button in the upper right corner. You can also skip this step if you don’t have any subscription services.

That’s it! Now you can easily switch between profiles to receive custom content suggestions, save your favorite shows, movies, sports and more. Repeat the process to set up additional DIRECTV User Profiles.

How Do You Delete a DIRECTV User Profile?

Deleting a DIRECTV User Profile is just as easy as setting it up. Simply follow the steps below:

Choose the DIRECTV User Profile you wish to delete. Click on the pencil icon. Select Delete Profile.

Are DIRECTV User Profiles Available on Mobile Devices?

Yes, you’ll be able to access your DIRECTV User Profiles on both your TV and mobile devices. So whether you are snuggled up on the couch ready to binge your favorite show or watching on the go, you’ll have the same customized experience.

