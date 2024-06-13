After nearly two years of waiting, HBO Original House of the Dragon is set to return on June 16, promising to be one of the biggest premieres of the summer. The next chapter in the epic saga of House Targaryen promises to be worth the wait with a season full of family rivalry, bloodshed, revenge and, of course, dragons.

We return to Westeros as a divided House Targaryen prepares for war. Westeros is cleaved in two as the realm rallies around either the ‘Black Council’ led by Rhaenyra Targaryen or the ‘Green Council’ led by Alicent Hightower on behalf of her son, Aegon. Will either be strong enough to unite the realm? Based on the trailer, fans are in for a fiery ride as we see who will be victorious in claiming the Iron Throne.

WHEN WILL ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ SEASON 2 RETURN?

HBO Original House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. EST. The season will have eight episodes with the season finale premiering on Sunday, August 4.

WHERE DOES ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ FALL IN THE GAME OF THRONES TIMELINE?

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before Game of Thrones at the height of the Targaryen reign and 100 years after Aegon’s conquest that united the Seven Kingdoms. Season 1 starts with the reign of King Viserys I, the fifth Targaryen ruler, the question of his succession, and the events that unfold after he names his daughter, Rhaenyra, heir—a title a woman had never held.

WHICH BOOK IS ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON‘ BASED ON?

While Game of Thrones is based on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, House of the Dragon is based on Fire & Blood. The book is credited as written by an Archmaester of WesterosIt and provides a detailed history of the Targaryen reign.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF SEASON 1 OF ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’?

Spoilers are coming!

At the end of Season 1, King Viserys I dies, and Queen Alicent’s son is crowned King Aegon II before the masses despite Rhaenyra being the official heir. When Rhaenyra learns of her father’s death and Aegon’s coronation, she goes into premature labor and delivers a stillborn baby. Rhaenyra has no time to mourn and is crowned Queen in Dragonstone.

Daemon Targaryen urges them to start planning for war, but Queen Rhaenyra is hesitant that going to battle is the right answer. This sentiment is shared by Queen Alicent who sends Rhaenyra terms to accept Aegon as the rightful king and a reminder of the friendship the two once shared. Daemon continues to encourage Rhaenyra to draw allies to The Black’s side, and she sends her sons to deliver messages to the main Houses. Season 1 ends with Queen Rhaenyra learning her son Lucerys has been killed by Aemond Targaryen’s dragon, with war now inevitable.

Each house will have to decide if they will fight for the Blacks or the Greens. All Must Choose.

Max released an official trailer for each side. Check them out and choose which side you are on.

House of the Dragon Black Trailer

House of the Dragon Green Trailer

Who Is in The House of the Dragon Season 2 Cast?

As you decide which side you are on, here’s a refresher on the cast of stars returning for House of the Dragon season 2.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Bethany Antonia as Lady Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Lady Rhaena Targaryen

Phia Saban as Princess Helaena Targaryen

Jefferson Hall as Jason Lannister and Tyland Lannister

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Additional stars joining the cast for season 2 include: Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor and Vincent Regan.

Where can I find out more?

Head to the Official House of the Dragon Guide to see the family tree, explore the map of Westeros, and get to know about the dragons on each side and who their riders are with the Dragon Index.

