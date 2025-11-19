DAZN Ringside: The Ultimate Fight Channel on DIRECTV

DAZN Ringside is the ultimate FAST channel for fight fans, from knockout punches to behind-the-scenes coverage. It’s the only free streaming network that delivers the intensity of combat sports 24/7.

With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream DAZN Ringside and dozens of other FAST channels at no cost. Gloves up—it’s time to go ringside anytime, anywhere.

How to Watch DAZN Ringside for Free on DIRECTV

Watch DAZN Ringside 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Channel 4133.

How to Set Up/Find on MyFree DIRECTV

Step into the fight:

Go to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/

Enter your email

Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet

Start watching DAZN Ringside on Ch. 4133

No fees. No strings. Just free access to the best in combat sports.

Explore all the available FAST channels on DIRECTV.