WATCH BUZZR FOR FREE ON DIRECTV

Relive the excitement of vintage game shows with BUZZR, your ultimate destination for classic entertainment. From iconic game show moments to thrilling competitions, BUZZR invites you to test your knowledge and enjoy the drama and fun of game shows.

Now, you can watch BUZZR anytime, completely free! With MyFree DIRECTV, enjoy this channel and over 100 others at no cost. Find out how to start watching below. 

How to Watch BUZZR on DIRECTV

You can watch BUZZR 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Ch. 4335.

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Getting access to BUZZR is quick and easy! Just follow these steps: 

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  2. Enter your email. 
  3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  4. Tune in to Channel 4335 and enjoy the show!

No credit card, no contracts—just free game show entertainment at your fingertips.

Don’t miss the fun—sign up for MyFree DIRECTV and start watching BUZZR for free! 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch BUZZR on TV?

You can watch BUZZR 24/7 for free on DIRECTV channel 4335.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

