Billiard TV: Your Ultimate Destination for Billiards

Get ready to rack ‘em up with Billiard TV! This channel is your go-to network for everything billiards, showcasing thrilling competitions featuring your favorite players from around the globe. Experience the magic of the game as we bring you the biggest billiards events and tournaments, highlighting remarkable skill and sportsmanship. With Billiard TV, you’re in for an exhilarating ride filled with drama, strategy and precision.

How to Watch Billiard TV on DIRECTV

Catch all the action 24/7 on DIRECTV Channel 4148!

How to Get Started with MyFree DIRECTV

Enjoy endless billiards entertainment without breaking the bank. Here’s how to get started: 

  1. Navigate to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page here: Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV. 
  2. Enter your email. 
  3. Download the DIRECTV App on your smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet. 
  4. Tune in and enjoy the excitement on Channel 4148.

No credit card, no contracts—just pure billiards bliss right at your fingertips.

Don’t miss out on the action! Sign up for MyFree DIRECTV today and dive into the world of billiards for free!

Frequently Asked Questions

Where to watch Billiard TV?

You can watch Billiard TV 24/7 for free on DIRECTV.

How can I sign up for MyFree DIRECTV?

Fill out your email on the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/ and get started!

What channel is Billiard TV on?

On MyFree DIRECTV you can watch Billiard TV anytime on Ch. 4148.

