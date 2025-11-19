Red Bull TV: Extreme Sports and Culture on DIRECTV

Red Bull TV is the ultimate FAST channel for thrill-seekers — from extreme sports to cultural deep dives. It’s the only free streaming network that takes you inside the world of adrenaline and adventure.

With MyFree DIRECTV, you can stream Red Bull TV and dozens of other FAST channels at no cost. Buckle up—it’s going to be a wild ride anytime, anywhere.

How to Watch Red Bull TV for Free on DIRECTV

Watch Red Bull TV 24/7 for free on DIRECTV Channel 4119.

How to Set Up/Find on MyFree DIRECTV

Push the limits:

Go to the MyFree DIRECTV registration page: https://www.directv.com/myfree-directv/

Enter your email

Download the DIRECTV App to your smart TV, phone, laptop or tablet

Start watching Red Bull TV on Ch. 4119

No fees. No strings. Just free access to the edge of excitement.

Explore all the available FAST channels on DIRECTV.