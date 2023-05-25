DIRECTV and EverPass Media, a media platform distributing premium live sports and entertainment content to commercial businesses, today announced a multi-year agreement making DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM a provider of NFL SUNDAY TICKET for commercial locations nationwide. The agreement is set to begin with the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

“DIRECTV for BUSINESS delivers a market-leading, consistent and reliable sports viewing experience to fans in more than 300,000 bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments across the United States. We’re thrilled to partner with EverPass and continue carriage of NFL SUNDAY TICKET,” said Mike Wittrock, DIRECTV Chief Sales and Service Officer.

“EverPass is creating a platform for commercial businesses that allows for seamless access to must-have live sports and entertainment content. We are pleased to partner with DIRECTV for BUSINESS in this multi-year agreement to deliver NFL SUNDAY TICKET,” said Alex Kaplan, EverPass Chief Executive Officer.

DIRECTV for BUSINESS boasts a nationwide network of more than 300,000 commercial venues, casinos, restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops, and other venues. In addition to NFL SUNDAY TICKET, DIRECTV for BUSINESS also distributes other premium content, including exclusive commercial rights for Major League Baseball’s “Friday Night Baseball” and Major League Soccer’s “MLS SEASON PASS” via Apple, as well as the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” via Prime Video.

EverPass Media is the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments starting with the 2023 NFL season. EverPass is funded by RedBird Capital Partners with the NFL, through its strategic investment arm 32 Equity also having an equity investment.

Businesses can find NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV channels 9552 to 9565.

Business customers who are interested in ordering NFL SUNDAY TICKET can do so right now by calling 888-303-9117.

For more information about DIRECTV for BUSINESS, visit https://www.directv.com/forbusiness/.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."